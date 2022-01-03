John Abraham And Wife Priya Runchal Test Positive For Covid-19

Actor-producer John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. They are being quarantined at their house. Abraham shared the news on Instagram Stories, revealing that he met a Covid positive individual three days earlier.

He wrote in his Instagram stories, "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had Covid. Priya and I have tested positive for Covid. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else."

He further shared that they are experiencing mild symptoms. "We are both vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up," he added.

Take a look at his Instagram stories:

Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, and Shilpa Shirodkar, among others, have recently revealed that they had tested positive for Covid-19.

Arjun Kapoor, his cousin and producer Rhea Kapoor, and her spouse Karan Boolani were all diagnosed with the novel coronavirus last week. Anshula Kapoor, Arjun's sister, was also diagnosed with Covid-19.

Abraham stunned his admirers by sharing numerous rare photos with Runchal and their dogs on his birthday in December. Abraham and Runchal were seen making amusing facial expressions in one of the photos. He added a black-heart emoji to the post's description. On the post, fans left nice comments for the pair.