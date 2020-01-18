January 21, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Javed Akhtar Celebrates 75th Birthday, Bollywood Stars Join The 'Retro-Themed' Party

Javed Akhtar Celebrates 75th Birthday, Bollywood Stars Join The 'Retro-Themed' Party

Javed Akhtar recently celebrated his 75th birthday with extravaganza, which marked the presence of several Bollywood stars dressed in retro look.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Javed Akhtar Celebrates 75th Birthday, Bollywood Stars Join The 'Retro-Themed' Party
Javed Akhtar Celebrates 75th Birthday, Bollywood Stars Join The 'Retro-Themed' Party
outlookindia.com
2020-01-18T15:24:04+0530

Bollywood lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar celebrated his 75th birthday, as several popular personalities from the industry joined him and his family for the bash.

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the bash posing for pictures with wife and interior designer Gauri Khan as they arrived for the party. Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif also joined the party alongside Rakesh Roshan, Rekha, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Satish Kaushik, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ali Zafar and Richa Chadha.

Prominent filmmakers like Ritesh Sidhwani, Subhash Ghai, Ashutosh Gowariker, Zoya Akhtar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anand Pandit, Mushtaq Sheikh, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, Divya Dutta, Ila Arun, Vineet Kumar Singh, among many others, were present. Mukesh Ambani, along with son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta also attended the party.

In another leg of the bash, many Bollywood A-listerers joined the lyricist to celebrate his birthday, dressed as their favorite Bollywood stars for the retro-themed party. Among the guests who attended the party were Aamir Khan with his wife Kiran Rao, Urmila Matondkar, Farhan Akhtar with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Shabana Azmi’s niece Tabu, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, actor Divya Dutta, Shabana’s cinematographer brother Baba Azmi and his wife Tanvi Azmi, Ashutosh Gowariker, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha and her boyfriend Ali Fazal, Zoya Akhtar and Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani.

On the eve of Javed Akhtar's birthday, his children- Farhan and Zoya inaugurated an exhibition of photographs, sketches and other memorabilia, which will be held till 20th of January.

Here are some pictures below:

Next Story >>

'Will Never Go And Stand Behind 'Tukde-Tukde' Gang': Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone For Her Visit To JNU

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Javed Akhtar Shah Rukh Khan Zoya Akhtar Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos