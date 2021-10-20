Janhvi Kapoor Schools Paparazzi After They Request Boney Kapoor To Remove His Face Mask

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who returned from her vacation on Tuesday night, was met at the Mumbai airport by her father, producer Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor agreed to take photographs when the paparazzi requested. When the paparazzi requested Janhvi to remove her face mask, she refused. However, her father, film producer Boney Kapoor, began to remove his face mask. Janhvi begged her father to wear it again.

Photographers in the background were were heard saying, "Kuch nahi hoga (Nothing will happen)." To which Janhvi Kapoor replied in a stern way schooling the paparazzi on an important post-Covid lesson. "Hoga, aise galat advice mat dijiye (It can happen. Please don't give wrong advice)," she told them.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was most recently featured in the horror-comedy ‘Roohi’, alongside actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with ‘Dhadak’, alongside actor Ishaan Khatter, has also appeared in Netflix's ‘Ghost Stories’ and ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ since then. Her next films include the comedy ‘Dostana 2’, which was originally slated to feature actor Kartik Aaryan. The film's revamped cast is yet to be confirmed. She will also appear in the film ‘Good Luck, Jerry’ soon.