Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Suriya Speaks Up On 'Jai Bhim' Bagging Top Honours At IMDB'S Top 10 Indian Films

IMDb list of top Indian films of 2021 features 'Jai Bhim' and 'Shershaah' in the lead. Have a look at films and TV shows featuring on the list of top Indian films and web series of 2021.

Suriya Speaks Up On 'Jai Bhim' Bagging Top Honours At IMDB'S Top 10 Indian Films
Actor Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' and Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah'. | Instagram/@actorsuriya, @sidmalhotra

Trending

Suriya Speaks Up On 'Jai Bhim' Bagging Top Honours At IMDB'S Top 10 Indian Films
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T20:38:07+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 8:38 pm

Following a year of remarkable stories and exceptional performances, Amazon Prime Video has secured a spot on IMDB's list of the Top 10 Indian Films and Web Series of 2021. 

While the riveting courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim' has emerged as the year's top Indian film, 'Shershaah,' 'Master,' and 'Sardar Udham' occupy the second, fourth, and fifth spots on the list, respectively; 'Karnan' and 'Drishyam 2' also appear on the IMDb Top 10 Indian Films of 2021 list.

Meanwhile, much-loved Amazon Originals 'The Family Man,' 'The Last Hour,' and 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' are ranked third, fourth, and tenth on the IMDb Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2021 list, respectively. IMDb (www.imdb.com) is the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV show, and celebrity information. The list is derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are based on actual IMDb user page views and are updated weekly throughout the year.

This year's film ranking is notable not only for its inclusion of direct-to-service (DTS) films, a concept championed by Prime Video, but also for the prominence of local language films. 'Jai Bhim' (Tamil), 'Master' (Tamil), 'Karnan' (Tamil), and Amazon Original Movie 'Drishyam 2' (Malayalam) broke down language and geographical barriers to find love and appreciation from viewers all over the world. Similarly, Amazon Original Movies 'Shershaah' (Hindi) and 'Sardar Udham' (Hindi) debuted to record-breaking numbers.

“At Prime Video, we are focused on bringing great stories to our customers in India & around the world,” said Gaurav Gandhi, Country Head, Amazon Prime Video, India.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

“With viewership from 99% of India’s pin codes, and world premieres of local content in 240+ countries and territories worldwide, we know that great content transcends linguistic or geographical boundaries. So many of our movies and series, this year, have won the love and appreciation of our customers and this is reflected in the IMDb’s top 10 films and web series lists for 2021. We are super encouraged by this and are proud to be home to so many of the top stories and storytellers.”

With an all inclusive content catalogue spanning over multiple genres and languages, Prime Video has disrupted the digital ecosystem in 2021 with power packed and differentiated narratives that have enthralled audiences in India and across 240 countries and territories.

Based on IMDbPro data, these ten titles generated the most IMDb page views in India within a six-week post-release window of all movies released theatrically or digitally in India between January 1 and November 29, 2021 and with an average IMDb user rating of 6.5 or higher. These and other titles can be added to an IMDb Watchlist by IMDb users.


Based on IMDbPro data, these ten web series generated the most IMDb page views in India within a six-week post-release window of all web series released in India between January 1 and November 29, 2021 and with an average IMDb user rating of 6.5 or higher. These and other titles can be added to an IMDb Watchlist by IMDb users.

'Shershaah' fame Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and 'Jai Bhim' star Suriya react to the list's release.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who essayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the Amazon Original Movie 'Shershaah', said, “It makes me really happy to see the continuous love and appreciation that Shershaah has been receiving. Bringing forth Captain Vikram Batra’s story was very important to me and to see that the film has resonated with audiences across the world, making it to the list of IMDb’s top-rated movies of 2021 is a great moment for our whole team! Acclaims like these motivate me to work harder for my audiences.”

Actor Suriya, Founder of 2D Entertainment, Producer and lead actor of 'Jai Bhim' said “As an actor and producer, it’s not often that you come across incidents that leave you shaken. 'Jai Bhim' has been one such experience, a film I am immensely proud to be a part of. It underlines an inarticulate subject and narrates a story of helplessness and social change in a fine blend of emotions and drama. It’s so heart-warming to see the love and appreciation that’s been coming our way from all quarters, critics and audience alike. I am elated that 'Jai Bhim' is a part of the coveted ‘IMDb Top Rated Movies of 2021’ and would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our well-wishers and viewers for their votes. This kind of response reinstates our belief in good stories and the need to bring them to life. Thankful to Prime Video for taking 'Jai Bhim' to more than 240 countries and territories.”

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Siddharth Malhotra Suriya Manoj Bajpayee Mumbai India Entertainment Film Bollywood Tolly­wood Actor/Actress Amazon Prime Tamil Movie Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Poses With Ram Charan At His Sister-In-Law's Wedding Reception

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Poses With Ram Charan At His Sister-In-Law's Wedding Reception

Saira Banu Penns Down An Emotional Note For Dilip Kumar On His 99th Birth Anniversary

Priyanka Chopra Will Be Sati In 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Emma Watson's Shout Out To Indian Chipko Movement

Travis Scott On Astroworld Tragedy: Was Unaware Of Deaths Until After Show

Parineeti Chopra Completes A Decade In Bollywood; Gets A Special Surprise

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Casts Florence Pugh, Rami Malek And Benny Safdie

Anushka Sharma Confirms Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Be Her New Neighbours- Read More

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Human Rights Day: Films That Talk About The Basic Civil Liberties

Human Rights Day: Films That Talk About The Basic Civil Liberties

Alia Bhatt Would have Done A Walk-On Part In A Rajamouli Film

Alia Bhatt Would have Done A Walk-On Part In A Rajamouli Film

Celebrity Weddings: How The 'Buzz' Plays On Your Mind And Becomes A Monetising Chance For Them

Celebrity Weddings: How The 'Buzz' Plays On Your Mind And Becomes A Monetising Chance For Them

Abhay Deol Didn't Ask For Assistance From Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol When He Was Low

Abhay Deol Didn't Ask For Assistance From Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol When He Was Low

Read More from Outlook

Perspective | Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Perspective | Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Chinki Sinha / The sky is infinite and there are millions of stars. But, in a city where smog hangs like a veil over us, the stars don’t shine anymore.

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The recent arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez has created fear among human rights defenders and lawyers.

Joe Root Crosses 1500 Test Runs In 2021 – Statistical Highlights

Joe Root Crosses 1500 Test Runs In 2021 – Statistical Highlights

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Joe Root reached the milestone on Day 3 of the first Ashes 2021-22 Test vs Australia at Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.

The Changing Colours Of Rajasthan School Uniform

The Changing Colours Of Rajasthan School Uniform

Tabeenah Anjum / It was during Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state that school uniform colour change was brought. Now, it is the Congress government in the state led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has again issued the order of changing the uniform colour.

Advertisement