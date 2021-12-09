Suriya Speaks Up On 'Jai Bhim' Bagging Top Honours At IMDB'S Top 10 Indian Films

Following a year of remarkable stories and exceptional performances, Amazon Prime Video has secured a spot on IMDB's list of the Top 10 Indian Films and Web Series of 2021.

While the riveting courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim' has emerged as the year's top Indian film, 'Shershaah,' 'Master,' and 'Sardar Udham' occupy the second, fourth, and fifth spots on the list, respectively; 'Karnan' and 'Drishyam 2' also appear on the IMDb Top 10 Indian Films of 2021 list.

Meanwhile, much-loved Amazon Originals 'The Family Man,' 'The Last Hour,' and 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' are ranked third, fourth, and tenth on the IMDb Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2021 list, respectively. IMDb (www.imdb.com) is the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV show, and celebrity information. The list is derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are based on actual IMDb user page views and are updated weekly throughout the year.

This year's film ranking is notable not only for its inclusion of direct-to-service (DTS) films, a concept championed by Prime Video, but also for the prominence of local language films. 'Jai Bhim' (Tamil), 'Master' (Tamil), 'Karnan' (Tamil), and Amazon Original Movie 'Drishyam 2' (Malayalam) broke down language and geographical barriers to find love and appreciation from viewers all over the world. Similarly, Amazon Original Movies 'Shershaah' (Hindi) and 'Sardar Udham' (Hindi) debuted to record-breaking numbers.

“At Prime Video, we are focused on bringing great stories to our customers in India & around the world,” said Gaurav Gandhi, Country Head, Amazon Prime Video, India.

“With viewership from 99% of India’s pin codes, and world premieres of local content in 240+ countries and territories worldwide, we know that great content transcends linguistic or geographical boundaries. So many of our movies and series, this year, have won the love and appreciation of our customers and this is reflected in the IMDb’s top 10 films and web series lists for 2021. We are super encouraged by this and are proud to be home to so many of the top stories and storytellers.”

With an all inclusive content catalogue spanning over multiple genres and languages, Prime Video has disrupted the digital ecosystem in 2021 with power packed and differentiated narratives that have enthralled audiences in India and across 240 countries and territories.

Based on IMDbPro data, these ten titles generated the most IMDb page views in India within a six-week post-release window of all movies released theatrically or digitally in India between January 1 and November 29, 2021 and with an average IMDb user rating of 6.5 or higher. These and other titles can be added to an IMDb Watchlist by IMDb users.



Based on IMDbPro data, these ten web series generated the most IMDb page views in India within a six-week post-release window of all web series released in India between January 1 and November 29, 2021 and with an average IMDb user rating of 6.5 or higher. These and other titles can be added to an IMDb Watchlist by IMDb users.

'Shershaah' fame Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and 'Jai Bhim' star Suriya react to the list's release.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who essayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the Amazon Original Movie 'Shershaah', said, “It makes me really happy to see the continuous love and appreciation that Shershaah has been receiving. Bringing forth Captain Vikram Batra’s story was very important to me and to see that the film has resonated with audiences across the world, making it to the list of IMDb’s top-rated movies of 2021 is a great moment for our whole team! Acclaims like these motivate me to work harder for my audiences.”

Actor Suriya, Founder of 2D Entertainment, Producer and lead actor of 'Jai Bhim' said “As an actor and producer, it’s not often that you come across incidents that leave you shaken. 'Jai Bhim' has been one such experience, a film I am immensely proud to be a part of. It underlines an inarticulate subject and narrates a story of helplessness and social change in a fine blend of emotions and drama. It’s so heart-warming to see the love and appreciation that’s been coming our way from all quarters, critics and audience alike. I am elated that 'Jai Bhim' is a part of the coveted ‘IMDb Top Rated Movies of 2021’ and would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our well-wishers and viewers for their votes. This kind of response reinstates our belief in good stories and the need to bring them to life. Thankful to Prime Video for taking 'Jai Bhim' to more than 240 countries and territories.”