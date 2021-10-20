Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Isha Koppikar On Shah Rukh Khan: It’s Painful For A Parent To See His Child Go Through Such Difficult Times

Actress Isha Koppikar celebrates the 15-year anniversary of her film with actor Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Don’. Talking to Outlook, she speaks up about how Khan is as a co-star and also sends out a message to him amidst his troubled times now.

Isha Koppikar On Shah Rukh Khan: It’s Painful For A Parent To See His Child Go Through Such Difficult Times
Shah Rukh Khan And Isha Koppikar | instagram.com/isha_konnects, twitter.com/ishakonnects

Trending

Isha Koppikar On Shah Rukh Khan: It’s Painful For A Parent To See His Child Go Through Such Difficult Times
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T17:21:18+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 5:21 pm

Actress Isha Koppikar has been away from films for quite some time now. One of her most popular films, ‘Don’, where she was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan, completes 15 years today. The actress talks to Outlook about the film, her co-star SRK, his ongoing legal troubles with respect to his son Aryan Khan, and her comeback to the big screen. Excerpts from the brief chat:

How is the feeling now that ‘Don’ has completed 15 years?

It feels amazing. But, at the same time, it doesn’t feel like it’s been 15 years. I remember being on the sets of ‘Don’, like just yesterday.

How is Shah Rukh Khan as a co-star?

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

He is the Badshah of Bollywood and everyone’s heart. He made sure all of us were comfortable on the set and kept joking around. His sense of humour is amazing and it’s always fun to work with him.

He is going through a lot of troubles right now with respect to his son, Aryan Khan. Do you feel that he is being troubled and harassed?

I’m not sure if he’s (being) harassed or comment on the legalities but I pray to God to give SRK and his family strength. Being a parent, I can say that it’s painful for a parent to see his/her child go through such difficult times.

If you had to say something to Shah Rukh Khan now, what would it be?
Stay strong Shah Rukh, we are with you.

When can we see you make a comeback to the big screen?
You won’t have to wait for very long. (I will) see you very very soon.

Tags

Prateek Sur Isha Koppikar Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Here's Why Vishal Dadlani Didn't Return To 'Indian Idol 12' Post Anu Malik's MeToo Accusations

Here's Why Vishal Dadlani Didn't Return To 'Indian Idol 12' Post Anu Malik's MeToo Accusations

Pankhuri Awasthy And Gautam Rode Paint The Town Red With Their Romance With Back-To-Back Music Videos

Poonam Malhotra: My Brother Karan Kundrra Will Never Compromise With His Values

Abhishek Bachchan Announces Next Season Of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'

Bollywood 'Shocked', 'Angry' After Court Rejects Aryan Khan's Bail

Sumeet Vyas 'Stopped Focusing On Voice Modulation' After Career In TV And Films

‘Bigg Boss’ Written Updates: From Being Rivals, Jay Bhanushali And Pratik Sehajpal Turn Besties

Prabhas: Akash and Ketika's Chemistry In 'Romantic' Is Awesome

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aryan Khan Moves Bombay High Court After Denied Bail By Special Court In Cruise Drugs Case

Aryan Khan Moves Bombay High Court After Denied Bail By Special Court In Cruise Drugs Case

‘Aafat-e-Ishq’ Director Indrajit Nattoji Was Pleasantly Surprised By Neha Sharma’s Dedication

‘Aafat-e-Ishq’ Director Indrajit Nattoji Was Pleasantly Surprised By Neha Sharma’s Dedication

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actor Abhishek Malik Gets Hitched To Fashion Stylist Suhani Chaudhary

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actor Abhishek Malik Gets Hitched To Fashion Stylist Suhani Chaudhary

Vijay Deverekonda Praises Co-star Ananya Pandey For 'Doing A Splendid Job' In 'Liger'

Vijay Deverekonda Praises Co-star Ananya Pandey For 'Doing A Splendid Job' In 'Liger'

Read More from Outlook

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Dalai Lama Expresses Concern

LIVE: Uttarakhand Rescue Operations | Dalai Lama Expresses Concern

Outlook Web Desk / As many as 96 persons from Karnataka are stranded in Uttarakhand following heavy floods and landslides, of which 92 are confirmed safe.

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Poonch: Locals Asked To Remain Inside As Army Plans Large Scale Operation To Hunt Down Militants

Naseer A Ganai / Indian Army's operation comes as a retaliation to the October 11 killing of an army officer and four soldiers during an encounter in Poonch sector.

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: Afridi Removes Bavuma To Break Stand

PAK Vs SA, T20 WC, Warm-Up Live: Afridi Removes Bavuma To Break Stand

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Pakistan vs South Africa in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 stage.

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Lakhimpuri Kheri: Supreme Court Asks UP Govt To Speed Up Investigation

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh govt to record statements of remaining witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Advertisement