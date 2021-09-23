Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
International Emmy Awards: 'Aarya', Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Vir Das's Special Nominated

The nominations for the International Emmy Awards have been announced, and from India, ‘Aarya’, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and comedian Vir Das’s Netflix Special are leading the way from the front.

International Emmy Awards: 'Aarya', Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Vir Das's Special Nominated
Emmy Nominations | Instagram

International Emmy Awards: 'Aarya', Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Vir Das's Special Nominated
2021-09-23T18:13:35+05:30
Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 6:13 pm

The nominations for the International Emmy Awards are out and from India, actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das along with Sushmita Sen-starrer series ‘Aarya’ have bagged a place. The International Academy Of Television Arts & Sciences announced the news a little while ago.

Siddiqui had received a lot of applause for his Netflix film ‘Serious Men’. He has been nominated in the best performance by an actor category for that. He is pitted against British star David Tennant (‘Des’) as well as actors Roy Nik of Israel (‘Normali’) and Christian Tappan of Colombia (‘El Robo del Siglo’ or ‘The Great Heist’). ‘Serious Men’ was directed by Sudhir Mishra. It was an adaptation of author Manu Joseph's 2010 novel of the same name. It chronicled the story of an ambitious underachiever who capitalised on his son's newfound fame as a boy-genius to improve his family’s fortunes. The film offered a stark commentary on caste discrimination and upper class privilege through its protagonist Ayyan Mani (Siddiqui), a Tamil Dalit, who keeps challenging the system which has oppressed people for generations.

Sen's Disney+ Hotstar series ‘Aarya’, directed by Ram Madhvani, has made it to the final four of the best drama series category. The show is nominated alongside Chile's ‘El Presidente’, Israel's ‘Tehran’ and the UK show ‘There She Goes’ season two. ‘Aarya’ is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama ‘Penoza’. The Indian adaptation revolved around Aarya Sareen, played by Sen, a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh) is shot. Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, ‘Aarya’ went on to garner acclaim after its debut in June last year. The team is currently working on its second season.

Das' Netflix comedy special ‘Vir Das: For India’ has been nominated in the comedy segment along with popular French show ‘Call My Agent’, UK's ‘Motherland: Christmas Special’ and Colombia series ‘Promesas de Campana’. The special, which was Das' third with Netflix, and it was released in January 2020.

The comedian celebrated the moment in a post on Instagram. "Umm...I think I just got nominated for the #internationalemmyawards uh... @weirdasscomedy Holy S**t @netflixisajoke @netflix_in" he posted alongside a photo of the nominations list. Das said he is honoured to be nominated at the International Emmy Awards. "... but I'm just so happy it's for a show about my culture, and my people and how funny we are. The special was my love letter to India and this is just unbelievable," the actor-comic said in a statement.

The winners for 2021 International Emmy Awards will be announced during an in-person ceremony, to be held in New York City on November 22.

India's three nominations comes a year after India registered a strong performance at the 48th International Emmy Awards with filmmaker Richie Mehta's ‘Delhi Crime’ winning the best drama series honour in November 2020. Two other Emmy nominations from India included Amazon Prime Video's ‘Four More Shots’ and actor Arjun Mathur for his role in drama ‘Made in Heaven’ in the best comedy and actor categories respectively.

[With Inputs From PTI]

