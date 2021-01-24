How Did UK Handle Covid-19? New TV Series With Kenneth Branagh As Boris Johnson In Works

The United Kingdom's tryst with the coronavirus pandemic is set to be pictured for posterity. A new television drama charting the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic is reportedly in works, with actor Kenneth Branagh essaying the British leader.

Titled "This Sceptred Isle", the Sky original series, will be directed and written by “The Trip” helmer Michael Winterbottom.

The show is expected to navigate the impact of Covid-19 in the country, the response of nurses, doctors, and scientists who rushed to contain the virus.

It will be based on the first-hand testimony from members of the government, the Department of Health, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), and hospitals and care homes across the country.

Kieron Quirke is on board as co-writer.

Fremantle, Richard Brown’s Passenger and Winterbottom’s Revolution Films are producing the project.

“The first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will be remembered forever. A time when the country came together to battle an invisible enemy. A time when people were more aware than ever of the importance of community.

"Our series weaves together countless true stories — from Boris Johnson in Number 10 to front line workers around the country — chronicling the efforts of scientists, doctors, care home workers and policymakers to protect us from the virus,” Winterbottom said.

Shooting for the series will start soon and the drama is expected to premiere on Sky Atlantic late next year.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine