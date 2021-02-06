Hollywood Veteran Actor Susan Sarandon Extends Support To Indian Farmers

Amid global outrage, veteran actor Susan Sarandon is the latest celebrity to extend her support to the ongoing farmers agitation and said on Saturday. The "Thelma & Louise" star took to Twitter to express her solidarity.

The 74-year-old actor shared a news report by The New York Times, titled, "Why Are Farmers Protesting in India?"

Standing in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. Read about who they are and why they’re protesting below. https://t.co/yWtEkqQynF — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) February 5, 2021

"Standing in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. Read about who they are and why they’re protesting below," Sarandon wrote.

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actor Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa have also supported the protesting farmers.

The government had criticised the tweets by Rihanna and other celebrities, saying facts must be ascertained before people rush to comment on the issue.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting at three border points on the outskirts of Delhi demanding a complete repeal of the Centre's new farm laws.

(With PTI Inputs)

