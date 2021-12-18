Here's What Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe Crown Is Worth

Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
The Miss Universe crown was designed by Mouawad designers and is known as 'the Power of Unity Crown'.

Harnaaz Sandhu brings home the title of Miss Universe after 21 years. | instagram\HarnaazKaurSandhu

2021-12-18T17:45:00+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 5:45 pm

Harnaaz Sandhu, the new Miss Universe from India, is crowned with a tiara worth $5 million,  (Rs 37 crores) 

According to reports, the crown is valued at $5 million, and it is encrusted with 18-karat gold, 1,770 diamonds, and a 62.83-carat shield-cut Golden Canary Diamond in the center. 

Mouawad Jewelry was chosen by the Miss Universe Organization to design the title crown in 2019. The Mouawad Power of Unity Crown was then designed by the Mouawad designers. 

 
 
 
Sandhu made the country proud early this week when she defeated Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane to win the 70th Miss Universe title after a 21-year wait. Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020, presented Sandhu with the stunning diamond tiara. This year's Miss Universe Pageant was held in Israel on December 12th. The winner of Miss Universe receives a crown encrusted with valuable diamonds after earning the title.

Sandhu looked stunning in a glittering gown made by Saisha Shinde. She is the third Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe. In 1994, Sushmita Sen became the first Indian to hold the throne, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000.

For the Miss Universe crown and the winning question, she was asked “What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with pressures they face today?” Her reply was, “The biggest pressure the youth face today is to believe in themselves. Know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. I think this is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourself because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that’s why I’m standing here today.”

Harnaaz Sandhu
