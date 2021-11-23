Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Talks About Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe In 'Hawkeye'

In the Disney+ Hotstar series, Steinfeld plays Kate Bishop, an ardent fan of Clint Barton aka 'Hawkeye' (Renner) who becomes his protege as they encounter foes from his past.

Hailee Steinfeld Talks About Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe In 'Hawkeye'
Hailee Steinfield in a 'Hawkeye' poster

Trending

Hailee Steinfeld Talks About Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe In 'Hawkeye'
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T21:37:31+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 9:37 pm

Hollywood star Hailee Steinfeld has said headlining her own Marvel project felt like becoming a part of a team, and she strived to showcase her credentials as a team player.

One of the rising stars in Hollywood, Steinfeld makes her debut in the highly-successful Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with her upcoming series 'Hawkeye', co-starring Jeremy Renner.

The Disney+ Hotstar series introduces Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, an ardent follower of Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Renner). She becomes his protege as they confront enemies from his past.

"I just feel so lucky to be a part of this show. Becoming a part of the MCU feels like I've become a part of a team. And there's no standing apart, it's about standing together. So I feel very lucky to be involved at all," the 24-year-old actor told PTI during a group Zoom interview.

With MCU expanding in all sorts of directions with its post-'Avengers: Endgame' projects, there is bound to be pressure on newcomers to make their mark.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Steinfeld, who previously starred in movies such as "True Grit", "Begin Again", "The Edge of Seventeen" and "Bumblebee", however, is already an established star in her own right.

The actor said she was glad to work with Renner, a veteran figure in the MCU and one of the original members of the Avengers team.

"We just met and we were on our way with this thing. Everything happened so fast and we sort of jumped right into the deep end. And I think that sort of left us no choice but to become a team because we were taking all this on together.

"We had a lot of laughs and we had a great time so that obviously helped and we got to do some of the coolest things ever. So, we had some fun, little bonding moments as we worked on this series."

Renner, she said, was a pillar of support and a true mentor on the show.

"It's really been so incredible having Jeremy throughout this experience because it truly has been unlike anything I've ever experienced in the past. It was something that I could not have really prepared myself for and so I'm grateful that I had him and his support and his mentorship through this whole thing.

"I really did feel that collaboration and that team very early on and it was also very cool just to watch him do his thing as a fan of the Avengers," she added.

Steinfeld has been acting since the age of 10 and found fame when she was cast as Mattie Ross in critically-acclaimed Westerner "True Grit".

Over the years, her portrayal of strong-willed and headstrong characters has won her praise from critics and fans.

The actor said there is both an element of deliberateness as well as coincidence in her finding such amazing characters.

"There's obviously something there that I love and that I'm drawn to. But I do think that these qualities aren't necessarily the qualities that I actively searched for in the characters that I play.

"But I do love it when I discover that they all happen to have that in common, that there are these strong-willed and strong-minded young women who have a point of view and are trying to figure out their place in this world and assert that position," Steinfeld said.

'Hawkeye' has been created by Jonathan Igla and co-directed by Rhys Thomas and filmmaker duo Bert & Bertie.

The show also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox.

'Hawkeye' will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Wednesday.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Hailee Steinfeld New Delhi India Marvel Studios Hollywood Movies Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh To Star In Raaj Shaandilyaa's 'Great Weddings of Munnes!'

Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh To Star In Raaj Shaandilyaa's 'Great Weddings of Munnes!'

Aftab Shivdasani On Aryan Khan Case: I Respect The Law And I Hope That The Right Decision Will Be Taken

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares First Look From The Film

Vir Das Opens Up On The 'Two Indias' Monologue, Censorship, And His Emmy Nomination

Aamir Khan finally Speaks Up About 'Laal Singh Chaddha's' Postponement

TV Stars Aishwarya Sharma And Neil Bhatt To Tie The Knot

Park Shin Hye And Choi Tae Joon To Get Married Next Year

Priyanka Chopra Comments On Nick Jonas' Workout Video, Fans React

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Afsana Khan Reunites With Fiance Saajz

Afsana Khan Reunites With Fiance Saajz

Richa Chadha: Rahul Dravid Was My First Love

Richa Chadha: Rahul Dravid Was My First Love

Frieda Pinto Reveals Her Baby Boy's Name In Birthday Post For Husband Cory Tran

Frieda Pinto Reveals Her Baby Boy's Name In Birthday Post For Husband Cory Tran

Sujoy Ghosh Unveils Why Abhishek Bachchan Replaced Saswata Chatterjee In The Movie 'Bob Biswas'

Sujoy Ghosh Unveils Why Abhishek Bachchan Replaced Saswata Chatterjee In The Movie 'Bob Biswas'

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

1st Test: Windies Trail Sri Lanka By 162 Runs After Rain-hit Day 3

1st Test: Windies Trail Sri Lanka By 162 Runs After Rain-hit Day 3

Koushik Paul / In reply to Sri Lanka's 386, West Indies were 224/9, still another 162 runs behind in the first innings, at the close of the third day's play of the first Test.

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement