Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Girgit' Actor Samar Vermani Took Inspiration From Father For His Role

The actor plays a grey character of a cop in the upcoming web series, directed by Santosh Shetty.

'Girgit' Actor Samar Vermani Took Inspiration From Father For His Role
Samar Virmani will be seen playing the role of a cop in 'Girgit'

Trending

'Girgit' Actor Samar Vermani Took Inspiration From Father For His Role
outlookindia.com
2021-10-23T16:53:15+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 4:53 pm

Actor Samar Vermani, who was last seen in 2018 film 'Lashtam Pashtam' says that he took tips from his father B.R Vermani, to play the character of a cop in upcoming web series 'Girgit'.

The actor, who comes from a theatre background tells us," My father is a retired cop from Chandigarh. He had been a great support while I was attempting to understand each facet of my character and placing each block with precision as I went along. I spoke to him, understood the psyche of a police officer, what they have to deal with every day. Their lifestyle and mannerism. It helped me understand my character Rathod in a much better way."

Talking about his approach towards acting, Vermani says, "I always come up with three to four adjectives which describe my character. If I have those adjectives or traits ready within me, then I just feed them more and if I don't then I work on those characteristics and emotions. I always believe acting is 'Inside-out'. So, first it’s the thought in mind and then emotion and then the mannerism.

Vermani, who has been part of the ad world before entering the digital world, likes to think of his character of Rathod, as a 'culmination of raw and irreverent.'

"Rathod is an odd foul mouthed cop who doesn’t believe in second guessing. His values are grey, but he doesn’t mind that, the system has got the better of him, but he’s always one step ahead of it, sometimes playing by the book, and sometimes tearing the book into pieces. Rathod is the culmination of everything that is raw and irreverent," he says.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

'Girgit', also stars Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Tanya Kalrra and Trupti Khamkar. It will release digitally on October 27.

Tags

Yashika Mathur Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aditya Chopra To Make His Broadway Directorial Debut With ‘DDLJ’s Stage Adaptation

Aditya Chopra To Make His Broadway Directorial Debut With ‘DDLJ’s Stage Adaptation

Akshay Kumar Unveils First Look of 'OMG 2', Calls It An Honest Attempt

Abhimanyu Dassani: Keen To See Audience's Reaction To My First Love Story

Ratna Pathak Shah: It Is A Good Time To Be An Actor

Ananya Pandey To Appear Before NCB On Monday For The Third Time

Aryan Khan Claims NCB 'Misinterpreted' WhatsApp In His Bail Petition In High Court

Gwyneth Paltrow Quit Alcohol To Recover Better After Covid-19

Mumbai Court Denies Bail To Armaan Kohli In Drugs Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Watch: Adele Says Divorce Is The ‘Biggest Risk’ She Has Ever Taken!

Watch: Adele Says Divorce Is The ‘Biggest Risk’ She Has Ever Taken!

Elton John’s ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ Is ‘One Of The Most Incredible Things’ He Has Ever Done!

Elton John’s ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ Is ‘One Of The Most Incredible Things’ He Has Ever Done!

Sudhaa Chandran ‘Touched’ By CISF’s Apology After Her Appeal To PM Narendra Modi Went Viral

Sudhaa Chandran ‘Touched’ By CISF’s Apology After Her Appeal To PM Narendra Modi Went Viral

After Dubai, Ravi Teja To Shoot For 'Khiladi' Song In Muscat

After Dubai, Ravi Teja To Shoot For 'Khiladi' Song In Muscat

Read More from Outlook

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NCB’s methods are under the scanner as experts punch holes in ‘panchnama’, arrest memo.

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

T20 World Cup, Live: Nortje, Rabada Strike; Australia 20/2

T20 World Cup, Live: Nortje, Rabada Strike; Australia 20/2

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live updates and cricket scores of Australia vs South Africa, ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi.

Kashmir: Amit Shah Meets Family Of Slain Cop, Reviews Security On First Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Amit Shah Meets Family Of Slain Cop, Reviews Security On First Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation

Outlook Web Desk / Amit Shah offered his condolences to the family and handed over documents of appointment to a government job to the deceased police officer Ahmad’s widow, Fatima Akhtar.

Advertisement