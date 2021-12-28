Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Genilia D'Souza Pens A Special Birthday Note For Salman Khan

Actress Genelia D'Souza posted a dance-off video on Instagram on Salman Khan's 56th birthday.

Genilia D'Souza Pens A Special Birthday Note For Salman Khan
Salman Khan celebrated his 56th birthday in his farmhouse in Panvel. | Instagram\GeneliaDeshmukh

Genilia D'Souza Pens A Special Birthday Note For Salman Khan
2021-12-28T13:25:41+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 1:25 pm

Bollywood actress, Genelia D'Souza wished superstar Salman Khan on his 56th birthday with a dance video, which has since gone viral on social media. D'Souza was in attendance with her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, and dedicated a special post to the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor. 

The two can be seen dancing to Kenny Loggins' single ‘Footloose’ in a video uploaded by the actress on social media, which was presumably shot at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. Both actors can be seen having a good time as they dance together in great spirits, dressed in maroon full-sleeve T-shirts and denim trousers. As the two look to be having a dance-off, the actress can be heard screaming with excitement.

 
 
 
On the occasion of his birthday, the Bollywood star got wishes from fans and well-known personalities from around the world. Among them are Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, and Ayushmann Khurrana. 

Salman Khan celebrated his 56th birthday with his family in Panvel farmhouse on December 27, just two days after being bitten by a non-venomous snake there.

According to a report by BollywoodBubble, Salman Khan said that, “A snake had entered a room in my farmhouse and the children got scared. So, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it with my other hand to release it. When our staff saw the snake, they thought it was poisonous and due to the commotion that followed, the snake bit me not once but thrice.”

Salman Khan and D’Souza have worked together in the 2014 film ‘Jai Ho’. The actor was last seen in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. He will also be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan also has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan‘s ‘Pathan’.

Genelia D'Souza Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Mumbai Bollywood
