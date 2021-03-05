Gauhar Khan's Father Passes Away, Actor Pens Heartwarming Note

Actor-model Gauhar Khan's father Zafar Ahmed Khan passed away on Friday after battling ill-health at a Mumbai hospital since few days. He had been admitted to the hospital after facing ailments related to age.

The actor took to Instagram to inform her fans about the sad demise of her father and wrote a heartwarming message, calling him a "shining star".

"My Hero . No man like u , Ever! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality #MyForeverShiningStar Keep him in your prayers please . innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon", she wrote.

The actor informed her fans about the funeral taking place on Friday afternoon and also replaced her profile picture with that of a lighted candle.

Gauhar Khan has been actively sharing health updates about her father on her Instagram lately.

She recently shared some pictures from her wedding ceremonies where her father can be seen planting a kiss on her cheeks while hugging her. In another picture posted by her, the newlywed couple can be seen posing with Gauhar's parents.

Gauhar's husband Zaid Darbar also shared a picture of his father-in-law yesterday, requesting his followers to pray for his fine health. Calling his father-in-law 'the coolest man', the choreographer wrote," Please keep my father in law in your Duaa's. Allah give him the best of health. Ameen! He's the coolest man I know . Alhamdulillah".

Gauhar and Zaid got married in December last year after dating each other amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

