Gal Gadot Confesses Her 'Imagine' Cover Video Was In ‘Poor Taste’

Actress Gal Gadot known for her film 'Wonder Woman,' has responded to criticism over her video cover of John Lennon's iconic song 'Imagine,' stating the 2020 rendition was in "poor taste."

Gadot had teamed up with a slew of celebrities, including actors Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Will Ferrell, Pedro Pascal, and Mark Ruffalo, for the cover of the 1971 hit at the start of the Covid-19 forced lockdown in the United States.

The two-minute video included these celebrities singing portions from the song in the hopes of inspiring viewers in the midst of the pandemic, but many criticised the Hollywood stars for being insensitive and "out of touch" with reality.

As per Gadot, it was supposed to be a statement of solidarity with those battling with Covid-19. “We are in this together, we will get through it together,” she had captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

According to a report by Indian Express, in a new interview, Gal Gadot said releasing the video was not the right thing to do then.

“The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here (to the US) in the same way. I was seeing where everything was headed. But (the video) was premature. It wasn’t the right timing, and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in poor taste,” the 36-year-old Israeli actor added.

This isn't the first time Gadot has addressed the backlash over her 'Imagine' cover.

She told Vanity Fair magazine in October 2020 that she "wanted to send light and love to the world" with the video.

“I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend,” the 'Red Notice' actor had said.

Gal Gadot's next appearance will be in Kenneth Brannagh's multi-starrer murder mystery 'Death on the Nile,' which also stars Annette Benning, Russell Brand, Emma Mackey, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Sophie Okonedo, and Letitia Wright.