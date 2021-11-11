From Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Puneett Chouksey: Television Stars Talk About Importance Of Education

The country celebrated National Education day on November 11 and television actors share their thoughts on why having a strong educational background can help everyone in walking up the stairs of success.

While these actors enjoy good fan following, they believe right to education and eagerness to learn should be promoted in every way.



Devoleena Bhattacharjee



Education is one of the key components for an individual’s success. It has the ability to shape one’s life in the right direction. Education is a process of imparting or acquiring knowledge, developing the powers of reasoning and judgment. It prepares oneself or others intellectually for mature life. It improves not only the personal life of the people but also their community. Thus, one cannot neglect the significance of Education in life and society.



Kunal Jaisingh

The importance of education in life is immense. It facilitates quality learning to people throughout their life. It inculcates knowledge, belief, skill, values and moral habits. It improves the way of living and raises the social and economic status of individuals. Education makes life better and peaceful. It transforms the personality of individuals and makes them feel confident.



Tanya Sharma

Education plays an important role in the development of an individual and making him a knowledgeable citizen. It is the education that makes an individual self-reliant, helps to suppress the social evils and contribute towards the development of the society and nation as a whole. Education helps in unraveling the mystery of nature. It enables us to understand and improve the working of our society. It creates conditions for a better life. Education brings out the capabilities to fight injustice happening in society. Every individual has the right to education.

Puneett Chouksey



Education is a significant tool that provides knowledge, skill, technique, information and enables us to know our rights and duties towards our family, society and the nation. We can expand our vision and outlook to see the world around us. It changes our perception of life. Education builds up the ability to explore new things to enhance our creativity. Our creativity is a tool to develop the nation.

Aditya Ojha

It is an important aspect that shapes the modern and industrialized world. People need the education to be able to cope up with the advancements in this competitive world. Education is the pathway for a nation’s progress. Education is the backbone of society."