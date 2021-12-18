For 'Sirf Tum' Actor Puneett Chowksey, Life Is His Biggest Inspiration

Television actor Puneett Chowksey has played various characters in different shows, which has given him a chance to live through the psyche of many kinds of people. This, he calls. his biggest inspiration to take up acting as a profession.

Chowksey, is a familiar face in the world of television and has previously been part of shows such as 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', 'Naagin 3', 'Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha', and 'Vish' among others.

Taking about what encouraged him to take up acting as a full time profession, the actor tells us, "My life has been my inspiration, I became an actor because I wanted to live different characters in one life. I want to see how that characters think and how they can be in real life and what are their thoughts. I want to live a lot of lives in one life."

The actor is currently seen playing the role of the antagonist Akshay Oberoi in the ongoing show 'Sirf Tum'.

While Chowksey prefers calling his character a grey character, he says he doesn't have any favourites when it comes to playing the hero or the villain in a show.

"It's really hard to choose between positive and negative and both of them have their own flavour. When you play a grey character, like the one I am playing right now in 'Sirf Tum', it gives you scope of playing both positive and negative, so that is more interesting for me rather than being totally negative. Positive always attracts me because it gives such a good vibe and a good message to the people," he says.

The actor adds that he doesn't have any dream roles but instead enacts every character of his like it is his ultimate dream role.

"Whatever role I play, that's my dream role and I choose which I find interesting and has a scope. So, I work for every role like its my dream role," he says

Chowksey was earlier seen in a grey shade in 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. He is known for the the titular role in the show 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story'