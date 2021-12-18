Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

For 'Sirf Tum' Actor Puneett Chowksey, Life Is His Biggest Inspiration

The actor is currently seen playing the antagonist Anshul Oberoi in the daily show 'Sirf Tum'.

For 'Sirf Tum' Actor Puneett Chowksey, Life Is His Biggest Inspiration
Actor Puneett Chowksey is seen playing a 'grey character' in the show 'Sirf Tum'. | Instagram

Trending

For 'Sirf Tum' Actor Puneett Chowksey, Life Is His Biggest Inspiration
outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T23:34:40+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 11:34 pm

Television actor Puneett Chowksey has played various characters in different shows, which has given him a chance to live through the psyche of many kinds of people. This, he calls. his biggest inspiration to take up acting as a profession.

Chowksey, is a familiar face in the world of television and has previously been part of shows such as 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', 'Naagin 3', 'Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha', and 'Vish' among others.

Taking about what encouraged him to take up acting as a full time profession, the actor tells us, "My life has been my inspiration, I became an actor because I wanted to live different characters in one life. I want to see how that characters think and how they can be in real life and what are their thoughts. I want to live a lot of lives in one life."

The actor is currently seen playing the role of the antagonist Akshay Oberoi in the ongoing show 'Sirf Tum'.

While Chowksey prefers calling his character a grey character, he says he doesn't have any favourites when it comes to playing the hero or the villain in a show.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

"It's really hard to choose between positive and negative and both of them have their own flavour. When you play a grey character, like the one I am playing right now in 'Sirf Tum', it gives you scope of playing both positive and negative, so that is more interesting for me rather than being totally negative. Positive always attracts me because it gives such a good vibe and a good message to the people," he says.

The actor adds that he doesn't have any dream roles but instead enacts every character of his like it is his ultimate dream role.

"Whatever role I play, that's my dream role and I choose which I find interesting and has a scope. So, I work for every role like its my dream role," he says

Chowksey was earlier seen in a grey shade in 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. He is known for the the titular role in the show 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story'

Tags

Yashika Mathur Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: We’re Running After Work To Earn Money, But We Forget To Live Our Lives

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: We’re Running After Work To Earn Money, But We Forget To Live Our Lives

R. Madhavan Moves To Dubai To Prepare His Son For 2026 Olympics

Shekhar Ravjiani: I Thrive On The Love And Energy That I Receive From The Audience

Sonali Kulkarni Teases Kapil Sharma For Not Knowing Marathi Despite Staying In Mumbai, Sharma Breaks Into Punjabi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Talks About Her Experience Filming 'The Matrix Resurrections'

We Are In A Beautiful Phase: Zareen Khan On Her Relationship With Shivashish Mishra

Why Will I Be Bothered?: Saswata Chatterjee On Abhishek Bachchan's Replacement In 'Bob Biswas'

Here's What Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe Crown Is Worth

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Here's Why Nora Fatehi Had To Be Carried On A Stretcher On Sets

Here's Why Nora Fatehi Had To Be Carried On A Stretcher On Sets

Salman Khan Slams Ritesh Singh For His Impolite Behaviour Towards Rakhi Sawant

Salman Khan Slams Ritesh Singh For His Impolite Behaviour Towards Rakhi Sawant

Akshay Kumar Trolls Krushna Abhishek Over Feud With Govinda

Akshay Kumar Trolls Krushna Abhishek Over Feud With Govinda

How Indian Paratroopers Raced Against Time To Liberate Bangladesh

How Indian Paratroopers Raced Against Time To Liberate Bangladesh

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Harish Manav / As farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni floats his own political party - Samyukt Sangharsh Party - he slammed political leaders and said they frame policies in 'favour of capitalists.

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

BWF Worlds: Srikanth Beats Sen In Thriller To Enter Final

BWF Worlds: Srikanth Beats Sen In Thriller To Enter Final

Jayanta Oinam / Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth take on each other for a place in the men's singles final. Follow live updates.

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Advertisement