Florina Gogoi Wins ‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’

A journey spanning over six months has finally come to a befitting conclusion. Sony Entertainment Television’s most loved kids dance reality show, ‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’ has finally declared this season’s ‘Dance Ka Kal’. As the country waited with bated breath to know who from amongst the Super 5 finalists will be the winner, through the Grand Finale titled ‘Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav’, Florina Gogoi from Jorhat, Assam was declared as the season winner and lifted the coveted ‘Super Dancer - Chapter 4’ trophy.

Gogoi was awarded a cheque of Rs 15 lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television and her Super Guru Tushar Shetty was awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs. Gogoi and her Super Guru Tushar Shetty were loving called, ‘Flotus’ by their fans and viewers.

From the Super 5 finalists, Pruthviraj from Belgaum, Karnataka was declared as the first runner-up, Sanchit Chanana from Punjab was declared as the second runner-up, Neerja Tiwari from Hoshangabad, MP was declared as the third runner-up and Esha Mishra from New Delhi was declared as the fourth runner-up. Each one of them was awarded a cheque of Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Apart from this, all the Super 5 finalists also received Voltas Beko Refrigerators and Voltas Air Purifiers, an exciting gift hamper from Bournvita followed by fixed deposit certificates of Rs 51,000 from AU Small Finance Bank.

Last but not the least, the Super 5 finalists and the Super Gurus also received the Patanjali Swadeshi Samridhi Card which is preloaded with Rs 5,000.

Talking about the win, Gogoi, said, “I don’t know what to say! I am feeling very happy and excited. I don’t think I will ever forget this day. I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who voted for me and supported me on Super Dancer. And a big big thank you to Tushar Bhaiya for believing in me and training me. Because of Super Dancer, I have made many new friends – I will miss them. I want to continue dancing and learn new forms.”

Super Guru, Tushar Shetty, said, “I honestly have no words to express how I feel. I want to express my gratitude to God, my mother for being my greatest supporter, my teachers for all the lessons and Super Dancer - Chapter 4 for all the opportunities and unwavering faith in my work! Florina is a rockstar who deserves all the love and adoration she is receiving; she has made this journey and my life so lovely, and I wish I could dance with her forever. Finally, a huge thank you to everyone who supported us, believed in us, stayed with us through it all! I feel grateful. Thank you once again and, ‘Flotus’ loves you right back!”

Judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra talking about Gogoi and Shetty’s win said, “I am ecstatic for Florina and Tushar! It is a proud moment for me followed by their fans and viewers. Her entire journey on the show has been incredible. Seeing her transforming into a professional dancer feels good. She deserved this trophy and I hope she continues to move forward in this manner and succeeds in all her future endeavours.”

Anurag Basu, another judge on the show, said, “I am very happy for Florina for winning the trophy of Super Dancer - Chapter 4 and becoming this season's, ‘Dance Ka Kal’. I hope she continues to perform like this and most importantly continues to have this enigma in her attitude because that is something which makes her different from others.”

Dancer and choreographer Geeta Kapur said, “I feel myself fortunate to see all these kids perform. Florina is a rockstar, she always had that spark in her to do something different and she showed that in her entire Super Dancer - Chapter 4 journey. I would also like to congratulate her on winning this trophy and I know that our, ‘Dance Ka Kal’ is very much safe because we have dancers like her!”