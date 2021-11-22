Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

First Look Of Naga Chaitanya's 'Bangarraju' Unveiled

The first look of Naga Chaitanya in the film 'Bangarraju' is released by the film makers and here's how it looks...

First Look Of Naga Chaitanya's 'Bangarraju' Unveiled
Naga Chaitanya gets a special surprise from the film makers of 'Bangarraju' on his birthday

Trending

First Look Of Naga Chaitanya's 'Bangarraju' Unveiled
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T19:35:47+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 7:35 pm

After the most memorable film of the Akkineni family, 'Manam', Akkineni Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya are sharing screen space together for the second time for 'Bangarraju'. The father-son combination created magic with their fantastic chemistry in 'Manam', and it will be a joy to see them together in another remarkable film Bangarraju, which is a sequel to Nagarjuna's biggest movie 'Soggade Chinni Nayana'. 

'Bangarraju's teaser will be released on the special occasion of Naga Chaitanya's birthday, November 23. However, they have freshly released the first look poster of Naga Chaitanya today. 

Naga Chaitanya, dressed stylishly in a yellow shirt and denim ripped jeans, is seen flinging a luxury cattle prod and striding smoothly. He can be seen sporting a new hairstyle and a trendy beard. He also wears sunglasses and a large bracelet, which contribute to his fashionable style. According to the poster, Naga Chaitanya plays a vibrant and energetic character.

deemed to be a perfect blend of romance, emotions and a hint of commercial catch, 'Bangarraju' also features the 'Super Deluxe' fame Ramya Krishna and  Krithi Shetty. They play heroines opposite Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya. Krithi's first glimpse as village belle Naga Lakshmi, which was just revealed by Naga Chaitanya, wowed everyone.

Anup Rubens composes the soundtracks, and the first single, 'Laddunda', is a chart-topper. The project is being co-produced by Zee Studios and Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd.  The film is produced by Nagarjuna. The screenplay is penned by Satyanand, and Yuvaraj is in charge of the cinematography.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The film is now being shot in Mysore, and the team is canning key scenes involving the lead characters. The cast also includes 'Anaganaga Oka Roju'- fame actor Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Jhansi.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Naga Chaitanya Mysore Telugu Film Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Anand Deverakonda: Will Let Audience Decide What Kind Of An Actor I am, Don't Want To Command It

Anand Deverakonda: Will Let Audience Decide What Kind Of An Actor I am, Don't Want To Command It

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Don’t Have Any Friends In The Film Industry, It’s All Just Professional Relationships

Kamal Haasan Tests Positive For Covid-19, Hospitalised In Chennai

Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Her Wedding Plans With Jackky Bhagnani 

'Bigg Boss 15': Karan Kundrra calls Nishant Bhat ‘Biggest Manipulator’

Shilpa Shetty Writes On 'Bearing Hard Times' In Anniversary Post For Raj Kundra

Amitabh Bachchan Issues Legal Letter To Pan Masala Brand As Commercials Continue To Air, Despite Contract Termination

Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur Interact With David Beckham; Ranveer Singh Left Star Struck

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sushmita Sen Opens Up On 'Aarya'; Says

Sushmita Sen Opens Up On 'Aarya'; Says "It Came At The Right Time, Not Just On A Professional Level"

American Music Awards 2021: BTS Becomes Artist Of The Year, Check The Full List Of Winners Here

American Music Awards 2021: BTS Becomes Artist Of The Year, Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar And Others Congratulate Ajay Devgn On Completing 30 Years In Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar And Others Congratulate Ajay Devgn On Completing 30 Years In Bollywood

'Anupamaa' Actress Madhavi Gogate Dead

'Anupamaa' Actress Madhavi Gogate Dead

Read More from Outlook

When A Transgender Person Took Home An Abandoned Infant

When A Transgender Person Took Home An Abandoned Infant

Trisha Mukherjee / The journey to what is now a happy and content life for the mother-daughter duo was not an easy one.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement