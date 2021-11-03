Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Film and TV Celebs Urge People To Say No To Crackers and Celebrate A Pet-Friendly Diwali

Several film and TV celebrities including Disha Patani and Akshay Oberoi have urged people to not fire crackers this Diwali.

Celebrities from the entertainment industry have urged people to not burst crackers on Diwali this year.

2021-11-03T17:52:00+05:30
Published: 03 Nov 2021

Over the last few years, there has been a growing awareness against the effects of crackers on the environment, especially around Diwali. Celebrities too have been vocal about not bursting crackers, and celebrate the festival in other ways. This year too, several celebrities, talk about why they stay away from bursting crackers on Diwali, and why they think others too, should be celebrating a cracker-free and a pet-friendly Diwali, this year. 

Disha Patani

“This Diwali, I request everyone to be more compassionate and caring towards the animals and celebrate a pet-friendly Diwali and go cracker-free. Let’s make this festival a celebration of light and love”

Abhishek Banerjee

“I hate crackers because my cat, Kiwi, doesn’t come out from hiding during the entire Diwali celebrations. Diwali is a festival of light and love. Let it not become a festival of pollution. Happy Diwali. Love to all.”

Armaan Ralhan

“My plans for Diwali are simple as always, just to spend as much time as possible with family indulging in all my favourite food. Not forgetting my cutest four-legged family member, Hendricks, who will be getting extra treats and goodies for Diwali”

Karan Nath

“Yes, during Diwali we definitely don’t burn bombs or any other cracker which makes noise. I am a dog lover and one of my dogs, Nutsy, is very scared of crackers. So we make sure that we try our best to keep her sane and calm as she gets very scared because of crackers”

Sukhmani Sadana

“We have always been a family who has never believed in bursting firecrackers. We have always had dogs, so we have never brunt firecrackers ever since I remember. And, we have always propagated the message of going eco-friendly. I think Diyas are nice, simple, and eco-friendly. I am glad that the world is also feeling how we felt years back. Please have some heart because dogs can hear multiple-fold times, and it really bothers them. During Diwali, many dogs die because they get scared. Please don't burst firecrackers. I don't think it is needed to celebrate Diwali because it is all about happiness and love”

Ridhiema Tiwari

I have three babies (Dogs) at home and the loud noise during Diwali startles them. Out of them, Arya - 1.5-year-old (Female Indian Pariah) who was adopted during the 1st lockdown is the most scared. She anxiously looks around the house for cosy places under a couch, bed or a stool and paces up and down until she buries her face into her paws. The other two - Rio and Rocky , an 8-year-old Cocker spaniel and 5-month-old Boxer -  are relatively braver. However, during Diwali, we make sure we don’t leave them alone and give them loads of love, treats and attention. During Diwali, they are mostly indoors and walks are restricted to early mornings only. Thankfully both my husband and I haven’t faced extreme symptoms of anxiety in our babies. As pet parents, we repel loud crackers and keep our windows and doors shut to minimise noise pollution. Calming instrumental music is extremely soothing and relaxing for my babies. After a rigorous ‘Go Fetch’ game session they are tired enough to sleep to their favourite Tibetan bell music."

Sudhanshu Pandey

During Diwali, we used to do puja at home and as kids, we would burn crackers, but as we grew up and we understood that we are only adding to the pollution and we are responsible for global warming. So we stopped burning crackers many years ago. Even my kids are strictly against it. So we all have a very peaceful Diwali at home.

Akshay Oberoi


"I really don’t like fircrackers. I don’t think its fair on animals,  elderly people who are trying to sleep on time or the impact it has on the environment. I understand some people get joy out of it. But, if anything, the last year and half of pandemic, has taight us, it is that somethings might be better for compromising for the greater good of the humanity and the upcoming generations, and not bursting firecrackers this Diwali"

