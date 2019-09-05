Fans Disappointed After Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Be Original’ Comment For Ranu Mondal

Melody queen Lata Mangeskhar's reaction to Ranu Mondal, stating that the internet sensation should "be original", has disappointed many fans and social media users, who feel the legendary singer could have been "more gracious".

"Such a superstar and so ungracious," wrote a user on social media.

"A poor lady sang on a railway platform for a living. #RanuMondal's voice was miraculously noticed by SM and she became a star. Inspiring Lata ji could have been more gracious, complimented and helped her. This lecture on "imitation" was avoidable," another user said.

A user "disagreed" with Mangeshkar and called her "a bit harsh", while another said that this could have been taken in "true spirits by a senior artist like Lataji".

Mondal, who has now recorded three tracks for singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya, became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's soulful number "Ek pyaar ka nagma hai" at Ranaghat railway platform went viral on the internet.

The video has paved the way for her phenomenal rise from a street singer to a debutante playback singer in Bollywood.

Almost every Indian woman from a certain era secretly craved to sing like Lata Mangeshkar. But not everyone can be Lata Mangeshkar. There is only one. Recently there was the case of Ranu Mondal who sang herself into fame with Lataji’s Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai from penury and anonymity.

Himesh Reshamiyya even recorded a song with the lady, who was dazed by all the attention. The euphoria and praise soon got out of hand. The rumours amplified.

There were reports that Salman Khan had bought Ranu Mondal a 50-lakh home and has offered her a chance to sing in Dabangg 3. Deeply embarrassed Salman issued a denial about his delusory largesse.

When I tell Lataji about Ranu Mondal’s experience, Asia’s resident Nightingale expresses happiness but with reservations. “Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate).

“But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. “But it won’t last,” says Lataji, at the cusp of 90.

(With added inputs from IANS)