Famous Gamers, Influencers Come Together To Raise Rs 50 Lakhs For Covid Relief

OpraahFx, an influencer marketing firm, and its gaming sub-brand OP Gaming in collaboration with YouTubers Slayy Point and Mythpat raised Rs 50+ lakhs for COVID relief by bringing together India’s gamers and influencers. 35+ Indian influencers joined a 7.5-hour YouTube live stream on 25 April and raised funds for oxygen supply in the country. The YouTube live stream was hosted by Slayy Point on Mythpat’s YouTube channel and influencers like Techno Gamerz, Kusha Kapila, Technical Guruji, Salonayy, Total Gaming, Ashish Chanchlani, Mythpat, Carry Minati, Viraj Ghelani, Abish Mathew, Ankush Bahuguna, BeYouNick, Tanmay Bhatt, Ranveer Allahbadia, Dolly Singh, and others joined the live stream.

The seven and half-hour-long live stream session on an IPL day withstood the true test of their ‘influence’ as they received an overwhelming response from the audiences with 10M+ total views and concurrent viewership of 200k. During the live stream, the influencers were seen playing online games, engaging with audiences to donate, and creating awareness about the pandemic. The funds raised by activity have been handed over to Hemkunt Foundation who is helping COVID patients with oxygen supply in the country.

Commenting on the initiative, OpraahFx founder Pranav Panpalia said, “Delighted to see such an overwhelming response from the audiences and influencers alike. Having hosted India’s biggest live stream with 35+ creators and raised INR 50L+ from a single live stream, we have created a historical donation drive in the country. Observing the healthcare emergency with the very large demand for necessary and medical resources in the country since the last few weeks, we decided to partner with Slayy Point and Mythpat do what we are great at – influencing people, for the right cause. Many influencers have been rigorously helping out people by sharing resource updates and donating to the causes that support them. With this campaign by OpraahFx, we aimed to bring together the entire influencer community which can help us generate more funds for the COVID relief and ultimately help the ones in the need. We are proud to witness how the influencer’s community is working together and creating a larger social impact collectively.”

Participating in the initiative, YouTuber, Slayy Point said, “It is a moment of pride for all of us to successfully run this donation drive for oxygen supply in the country. With our partnership with Hemkunt Foundation, we aim to reach the ones in the need and be able to help them with as much as we can. We are extremely happy and thankful to our YouTube and creator community for coming together for this cause. It is unbelievable that the influencer media has so much power, a channel like mine with only 4M subscribers had this much impact! It is interesting to see that the community which is often discarded and not given enough credit or respect can come together to literally create magic and save lives. We believe that when we are in this together, we need to fight it together, and that is only possible with the combined efforts of the influencers and the public at large. So, thank you to everyone who made this possible.”

