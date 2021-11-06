Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Eternals’ Banned In Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait?

Reports have surfaced that the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, ‘Eternals’, has been banned from release in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait.

‘Eternals’ Banned In Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait?
Eternals | Instagram

Trending

‘Eternals’ Banned In Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait?
outlookindia.com
2021-11-06T09:03:29+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 9:03 am

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the latest Marvel Studios film ‘Eternals’ has been banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait. Sources informed the portal that the LGBT connection in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film might be the reason.

In the Chloe Zhao-directed film, Brian Tyree Henry's Phastos, one of the titular characters and a weapon developer and technological specialist, is a gay man who shares a kiss with his husband Ben (played by Haaz Sleiman). This is the first time in a Marvel film that a same-sex pair is featured.

According to the website, local censors (in these countries) made edit demands that Disney refused to fulfil. The film was set to be released in the Gulf on November 11. The film is still scheduled to be released in the United Arab Emirates.

‘Eternals’, written by Zhao, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo, features a new set of superheroes, the titular ‘Eternals’, who have been living in secret on Earth for the last 7000 years. Celestials created them and they were charged with defending the Earth from the Deviants, their deformed and wicked opposites.

The film has not received great reviews from anywhere it has been released. So much so, it has been called one of the most reviewed films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A certain survey, 'Eternals' even beat ‘Thor 2’ and ‘Black Widow’ to become the worst reviewed MCU film ever.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

‘Eternals’ boasts of a massive ensemble cast of actors. The film stars Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, and Kit Harington.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Hollywood Marvel Studios Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Angelina Jolie Calls Ban On 'Eternals' In Saudi Arabia And Other Countries 'Ignorant'

Angelina Jolie Calls Ban On 'Eternals' In Saudi Arabia And Other Countries 'Ignorant'

Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Shocked At Delhi's Poor AQI, Says 'This Can't Be My Home'

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Make Their Relationship Insta-Official

Raqesh Bapat Reunited With Shamita Shetty As He Enters ‘Bigg Boss 15’ With Neha Bhasin

Ajay Devgn And Rohit Shetty To Take The Cop Universe Ahead With ‘Singham 3’

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa's Wedding Destination Revealed

A Day After Diwali, Ravi Teja Keeps Fans' Spirits High, Announces Title Of His Next Film

Mohanlal's Latest Video Shows Ajith's Surprise Visit On Sets Of 'Marakkar'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

New Zealand One Win Away From T20 World Cup Semis After Beating Namibia

New Zealand One Win Away From T20 World Cup Semis After Beating Namibia

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Adapt or Die: The Present, Future and the Business of Indian Fashion

Adapt or Die: The Present, Future and the Business of Indian Fashion

‘Sooryavanshi’ Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Hogs Screentime In A Typical Rohit Shetty Film!

‘Sooryavanshi’ Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Hogs Screentime In A Typical Rohit Shetty Film!

Message Hidden In A Box Of Dark Chocolate Brownies: How Vicky Kaushal Proposed Katrina Kaif

Message Hidden In A Box Of Dark Chocolate Brownies: How Vicky Kaushal Proposed Katrina Kaif

Anushka Sharma Posts An Adorable Picture On Virat Kohli's 33rd Birthday

Anushka Sharma Posts An Adorable Picture On Virat Kohli's 33rd Birthday

Read More from Outlook

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

David Abraham / One of India’s leading designers looks into fashion’s mirror, as the world comes to terms with the twin threats of pandemic and climate crisis.

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Moved From Aryan Khan Drugs Probe: All You Need To Know

NCB's Sameer Wankhede Moved From Aryan Khan Drugs Probe: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede who had been leading the investigation on the Aryan Khan drugs on cruise case said that he himself sought the transfer.

T20 World Cup: Why NZ Vs AFG Match Will Decide India's Fate

T20 World Cup: Why NZ Vs AFG Match Will Decide India's Fate

Jayanta Oinam / India pin their T20 World Cup semi-final qualification hopes on Afghanistan with New Zealand favourites to progress from Group 2 along with Pakistan.

Sidhu Vs Channi: Would've Solved Punjab's Problems In 15 Days If I Was CM, Says Congress' State Chief

Sidhu Vs Channi: Would've Solved Punjab's Problems In 15 Days If I Was CM, Says Congress' State Chief

Harish Manav / Navjot Singh Sidhu took yet another dig at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday and asked what the government planned to do in the remaining 40 days that it was in power.

Advertisement