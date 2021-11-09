Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
Erica Fernandes On Quitting 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi': It's An Integral Part Of My Life

'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Bhi Aise Bhi' actress Erica Fernandes recently bid a teary goodbye to the show's third season which went off air.

Erica Fernandes | Instagram/iam_ejf

outlookindia.com
2021-11-09T20:23:09+05:30
Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 8:23 pm

After a long and successful association right from the start of season 1 which was infact Erica Fernandes' debut show in the television industry, to season 3 which was brought back to the silver screen on popular demand, Fernandes' stint on the show as Dr. Sonakshi has been loved and appreciated throughout.
 
"I debuted into the television industry as Dr. Sonakshi in Kuch Rang season one, and since then my journey as Dr. Sonakshi has been a beautiful one. The character has become an integral part of my life as the role truly enhanced my abilities as an actor then and now. I am grateful that I was able to portray such a wonderful role in different shades over 3 successful seasons which has only brought me immense love and appreciation," shares Fernandes.
 
"It was also amazing to see how due to popular demand a season 3 of Kuch Rang was brought back on air. It just reflected on how the show has been so prominent and loved inspite of a gap in between both seasons. The show then and now continued to maintain a connect strong with the audience which was the most beautiful part about it. My association with the Kuch Rang franchise will forever be cherished, and I am eternally grateful to have been a part of a show which is more of an emotion and a feeling attached strongly to my heart," concludes Fernandes. 

