Emmys 2019: Game Of Thrones Receives A Standing Ovation; Gwendoline Christie Gets The LOUDEST Cheer

It was an emotional moment for Game of Thrones fans as they witnessed the cast reunite to present at award at Emmys 2019. The 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony unfolds tonight and it would be probably the last time the entire cast and crew of the HBO show comes together as a team representing Game of Thrones. With 32 nods, fans are hoping that the show bags as many awards as possible. But before we see them hopefully take a golden trophy home, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams, Gwendoline Christie, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Alfie Allen, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage and Carice van Houten came together to present an award at the Emmys 2019.

The core cast reunited to present the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. As they made their way to take the spotlight, the crowd present at the LA venue rose from their seats to give the cast a standing ovation. The Emmys 2019 attendees erupted into huge applause as the cast gathered to present the award.

If that wasn't heart-melting enough, Gwendoline Christie received the loudest cheer as she delivered her share of lines before presenting the cast presented the award. The cheer and applause were so loud that the actress had to raise her volume to deliver her lines. The moment will go down as one of everyone's favourite memory from Emmys 2019.

