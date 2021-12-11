Actress Drew Barrymore recently spoke up about her sobriety and how she got there. The 46-year-old opened up about quitting drinking during an appearance on CBS This Morning. She also revealed that she has been drug-free for the past two and a half years.

"It was something I realised just did not serve me and my life," she explained. While Barrymore remained tight-lipped about her personal struggles, she did speak about mental health and the hazards of social media.

Later on in the interview, Barrymore also shared: “I went to Utah to change my life. I went through a really painful divorce and I wasn’t doing very well. I just wanted to go talk to some people about how to pull myself out of a hole. I had these two kids I had to fight for and I needed help.”

The 'Blended' star also encouraged more conversations around mental health to take place in public. She said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a revolt against the perfection right now that we are all forced to see and feel through social media. We’re in an impasse and a crux of a moment where talking about how we figure ourselves out, how we fix ourselves takes a journey and solutions. Most people do it in private.”

The actress has been working in the profession since 1980, when she made her film debut. She has been in films all of her life and is now the host of her own talk show, 'The Drew Barrymore Show.'