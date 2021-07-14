Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi Blessed With A Baby Boy!

Actor Dia Mirza took to Twitter that she and her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi were blessed with a baby boy on May 14. “To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, ‘To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.’ These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th,” she wrote in a note on Twitter that she shared on Wednesday and also shared a photo of her son’s hand.

She also revealed her difficult experience while delivering the baby. “Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU. A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section,” she wrote.

Dia and Vaibhav got married on February 15 this year, and this is their first child together.

“As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage.”

She thanked her well wishers and felt grateful for becoming a mother. "We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira (Vaibhav’s daughter from the first marriage) and grandparents are waiting to hold him in their arms,” she wrote.

