Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Dharmendra Introduces His 'Beloved Baby' To Fans

The veteran actor uploaded a video on his Instagram page introducing fans to his first car.

Dharmendra Introduces His 'Beloved Baby' To Fans
Actor Dharmendra bought his first car for Rs18,000

Trending

Dharmendra Introduces His 'Beloved Baby' To Fans
outlookindia.com
2021-10-12T19:51:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 7:51 pm

Actor Dharmendra took to Instagram on Monday to upload a video himself where he showed his followers the first car he ever bought. The car was a FIAT, which he bought during the early years of his career as an actor.

In the video, an elated Dharmendra says,"Hi friends. My first car. I bought is for Rs 18000 only but in those days Rs 18000 was a great thing. I have kept it nicely. Looks good? Pray for it. It should be always with me. Love you."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

The actor also wrote in a caption, "Friends, FIAT my first car….. my beloved baby….God’s great blessing to a struggler (1960)."

Dharmendra's son actor Bobby Deol commented on the picture with multiple hearts. He also reposted the veteran actor's post and wrote, "Love you Papa! And yes 9144 is not a car but a beautiful symbol of the journey that has brought us so far. Many many beautiful memories are anchored in there.”

The 85-year-old actor will be seen next in 'Apne 2', which will also mark the debut of his grandson Karan Deol. He will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Shabana Azmi.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Dharmendra Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: More Than Nepotism, We Have A Racism Problem

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: More Than Nepotism, We Have A Racism Problem

Anand Gandhi: I Put The Most Important Years Of My Life Making ‘Tumbbad’

Taapsee Pannu: I Didn't Use Any Steroids To Build Muscle

Jr NTR, Nani And Other Tollywood Celebrities Mourn Death Of Producer SM Koneru

Pragya Kapoor: Gaurav Gupta’s Collection At LFW Reminds Us How We Can Turn Our Waste Into Wealth

Karan Kundrra Launches His YouTube Channel On His Birthday

Gagan Arora’s Acting Journey Which Started In Delhi, Paused In Mumbai Until He Auditioned For ‘College Romance’

Kirron Kher On Her Ongoing Cancer Treatment: 'It's Something I Had To Accept'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Paul McCartney Says John Lennon 'Instigated' The Beatles' Split

Paul McCartney Says John Lennon 'Instigated' The Beatles' Split

Daniel Craig Donates £10,000 To Charity Preventing Suicides

Daniel Craig Donates £10,000 To Charity Preventing Suicides

Saif Ali Khan: I Didn’t Get Paid For ‘Go Goa Gone’

Saif Ali Khan: I Didn’t Get Paid For ‘Go Goa Gone’

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Playing Poo In ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’: ‘She Was Not A Typical Heroine’

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Playing Poo In ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’: ‘She Was Not A Typical Heroine’

Read More from Outlook

Prevent Afghan Territory From Becoming Source Of Terrorism: PM Modi At G20 Summit

Prevent Afghan Territory From Becoming Source Of Terrorism: PM Modi At G20 Summit

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for urgent and unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / In 1996, veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani had resigned as an MP following allegations of his involvement in the Hawala scam. He was subsequently re-elected in 1998 after his name was cleared.

IPL 2021, Qualifier 2: Delhi Face Litmus Test Vs Kolkata

IPL 2021, Qualifier 2: Delhi Face Litmus Test Vs Kolkata

PTI / DC are coming into this match after a defeat against CSK in Qualifier 1 while KKR brushed aside RCB in the Eliminator.

IMF Projects Indian Economy Would Grow At 8.5 Per Cent In 2022

IMF Projects Indian Economy Would Grow At 8.5 Per Cent In 2022

Outlook Business Team / The forecast for the sovereign remains unchanged from its July update. However, the growth forecast is a 3% drop compared to the 2021 forecast published in April this year.

Advertisement