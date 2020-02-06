Deepika Padukone Hates To Wear This, Reveals Her Stylist Shaleena Nathani

Fashion has always been an extremely integral and important part of our country. However, it has gained major momentum and importance in the past one decade. Deepika Padukone happens to be one of the leading artists in our country who has made fashion accessible and relatable. There’s a complete entourage behind our favourite stars, who work relentlessly in making them look like perfection. Pinkvilla recently met with celebrity stylist, Shaleena Nathani who spoke in detail about DP’s personal style, her now signature ‘sleek hairdo’ and if Ranveer has had any fashion influence on the star.

Deepika Padukone literally has the most perfect body and face and she definitely is every stylist’s dream. When we asked Shaleena if the actor has any major ‘don'ts’, after thinking for a bit, the celebrated stylist replied saying, “Yellow”. “You know, we thought that maybe if Sabyasachi did a yellow she would wear it. Three days later we had a yellow Sabya outfit and she was like, you’ve done this on purpose. He basically gets the colour and the shade right. Yellow can not be nice but if you get the shade right then it can be great.”

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)