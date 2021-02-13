February 13, 2021
Corona
Deepika Padukone Gives Befitting Reply To Abusive Troll

Recently, a social media user left derogatory messages for Deepika Padukone. The actress called him out by posting a screenshot of his message on her Instagram story

Outlook Web Bureau 13 February 2021
Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone
2021-02-13T13:51:18+05:30

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Friday gave a befitting reply to a man who trolled her on Instagram. Though many celebrities choose to stay quite when trolled, some like Deepika choose to speak up.  

Recently, a user messaged Deepika with derogatory remarks and the actress called him out by posting a screenshot of the message on her Instagram story. However, later she deleted the story.

While sharing the screenshot, she encircled the abusive messages and wrote, "Wow! Your family & friends must be soo proud of you."

On the workfront, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak in which she played the lead role of acid attack survivor. The year 2021 is going to be a busy year for Padukone as she has quite a few films in her kitty, including Hollywood remake of The Intern and 83, opposite hubby Ranveer Singh

