Deepika Padukone Gives Befitting Reply To Abusive Troll

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Friday gave a befitting reply to a man who trolled her on Instagram. Though many celebrities choose to stay quite when trolled, some like Deepika choose to speak up.

Recently, a user messaged Deepika with derogatory remarks and the actress called him out by posting a screenshot of the message on her Instagram story. However, later she deleted the story.

Also Read| Deepika Padukone Shares Her Feelings After Deleting All Posts On Social Media

While sharing the screenshot, she encircled the abusive messages and wrote, "Wow! Your family & friends must be soo proud of you."

On the workfront, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak in which she played the lead role of acid attack survivor. The year 2021 is going to be a busy year for Padukone as she has quite a few films in her kitty, including Hollywood remake of The Intern and 83, opposite hubby Ranveer Singh

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine