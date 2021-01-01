Deepika Padukone Shares Her Feelings After Deleting All Posts On Social Media

Bollywood's beloved actress Deepika Padukone puzzled her fans as she deleted all her social media posts. As her fans were awaiting for unseen pictures of New Year celebrations, they were amused when they found the account with zero posts!

Deepika Padukone, who is often seen sharing beautiful pictures and posting cute comments on hubby Ranvir Singh's post surprised her fans, friends when she deleted all her existing posts without disclosing the reason. The account which once looked full-fledged with hundreds of posts became a blank slate. While many were requesting her to come back on social media, some labeled the move as a 'promotion strategy.'

On the first day of 2021, Deepika posted a video which was captioned, "My audio diary"

"Hi everyone. Welcome to 'My Audio Diary', a record my thoughts and feelings. I'm sure you will agree with me that 2020 was a year of uncertainity for everybody. For me, it was also about gratitude and being present. For 2021, all I can wish for myself and everyone around me is peace and good health. Happy New Year," she is heard wishing her fans a great new year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Here's a screen grab of the new Instagram profile feed:

Deepika was last seen in 'Chhapaak' and has a few interesting movies lined up for 2021

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine