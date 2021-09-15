Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Buy Bungalow Worth Rs 22 Crore In Alibaug!

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have reportedly bought a second home in Alibaug for Rs 22 crores. As per a report by Moneycontrol, the property is spread across 2.25 acres and the built-up area is 18,000 sq ft.

The bungalow was earlier owned by Rajesh Jaggi of The Everstone Group.

The property was registered on September 13 and an amount of Rs 1.32 crore was paid as stamp duty, the document showed. The 5-BHK bungalow is located in a village called Mapgaon and is about 10 minutes away from Kihim Beach, sources added.

According to the registration documents shared by Zapkey.com, the buyers are KA Enterprises LLP where Deepika Padukone is a partner and RS Worldwide Entertainment Private Limited where Ranveer Singh is a director.

A number of celebrities and industrialists have bungalows in Alibaug. Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow overlooks the Thal beach, brokers have said.