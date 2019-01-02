Dead But Alive: Ace of Space Star Danish Zehen's Videos Are Still Trending On Social Media

MTV Ace Of Space contestant Danish Zehen died in a car accident on . As the news about his death broke, fans and followers took to social media portals and condolences haven’t stopped pouring in since then.



Zehen's fans have shared several photos and videos on social media.

Many of them even shared posts saying he is still alive and will be back soon. However, dismissing the claims, Zehen's brother confirmed the news of his death and asked his fans and followers to pray peace for his soul.

Whether it's Instagram or YouTube, videos of the late social media star are among the top searches.

Social media app TikTok, famous for sharing videos, is flooded with Zehen's videos with the hashtag #ComeBackZehen.

Here are some of the shared posts:

View this post on Instagram @realdanishzehen #missyouforever #famebruharmy #coolestbadboi A post shared by Manish (@m_an__is__h) on Dec 26, 2018 at 12:17am PST

A video which was reportedly taken by Zehen minutes before the fatal accident is also being shared massively by his fans across the social media.

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan also shared an Instagram post remembering Zehen where he can be seen dancing.

View this post on Instagram R.I.P Danish Zehen A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Dec 20, 2018 at 10:27am PST

Zehan was a participant of the MTV Ace of Space but he had to leave the reality show due to some emergency. Zehen was also a popular lifestyle blogger and had a substantial social media following, with 3.28 lakh subscribers on YouTube and 8.76 lakh followers on Instagram.

His Instagram account was pulled down after a sudden increase in his followers following his death. However, fans were extremely disheartened after his account was no longer accessible to them.

Zehen completed his schooling from Kedarnath Vidya Prasarini's English High School in Kurla and later studied at the University of Mumbai.

His last rites were held in Kurla, Mumbai on with thousands of fans in attendance.