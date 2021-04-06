Covid-19: From Amitabh Bachchan To Salman Khan, Here Is A List Of Celebrities Who Got Vaccinated

With the country's vaccination drive opening its arms to people aged above 45, a total of 43,00,966 vaccine doses have been given out as of April 6. In fact, on Monday, in the highest single-day coverage, India administered more than 43 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses in a span of 24 hours. Both, the common people and the celebrities have been doing their bit by getting the jab and taking a step forward to be safe against the pandemic.

Here is a list of the celebrities who received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine till now:

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, confirming the news on his blog on Friday. All his family members, except Abhishek Bachchan, received the jab, revealed Bachchan on his blog. "Vaccination done... All well... Did COVID test for family and staff yesterday... results came today... All good, all negative... So done the vaccine," Amitabh Bachchan wrote. "All family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days", said Bachchan along with a picture receiving the vaccine at a vaccine centre. The 78-year-old actor also confirmed the news on his Twitter account. "Got it done ! My CoviD vaccination this afternoon .. All well ..", he wrote.

T 3861 -

Got it done !

My CoviD vaccination this afternoon ..

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 1, 2021

2. Renuka Sahane

"Today we took the first dose of vaccine. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, keep social distance and keep your hands sanitized", said Sahane as she shared the news of her getting vaccinated along with her husband Ashutosh Rana. Thanking the doctors and nurses at the centre for their services, Sahane, 54, also shared a picture with Rana, 53, at the city's BKC vaccine centre.

3. Shefali Shah

On Tuesday, Shah, 48, shared a picture with her cat on Instagram after receiving the vaccine. "Got my vaccine! Did u? Must do...", said the actor. The "Delhi Crime" star shared a "side effects song" penned by make-up artist Pallavi Symons and urged everyone to get vaccinated. "I got chills, they're multiplying! From this vaccine, they're supplying. I shivered and burned, tossed and turned. All night through-hoo...But oh my heart's still set on 2!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

4. Neena Gupta

The actor shared a video of her receiving the jab a few weeks ago on her Instagram account. "Lag gaya ji teeka. Thank you @hindujahospital", said Gupta as she shared the video. "Getting the vaccine, I am very scared but I still came here", she said in the video as she wore a mask and prepared herself for the shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

5. Salman Khan

A few weeks ago, actor Salman Khan also received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Lilavati Hospital. The actor took to his Twitter and shared the news with his fans. "Took my first dose of vaccine today....", the actor wrote in his tweet.

Took my first dose of vaccine today.... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021

6. Sanjay Dutt

Joining the list, actor Sanjay Dutt also received the first dose of the vaccine at Mumbai's BKC vaccine centre. The actor shared the news with his fans on his Twitter account and also thanked his doctors and other medical professionals for "doing such a wonderful job". "Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center. I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind!", he said in the tweet with a picture of him receiving the jab.

Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center.

I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/LcSNoAsf0G — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 23, 2021

7. Johnny Lever

Veteran actor and comedian received the jab with his mother. The two of them administered the vaccine at Mumbai's BKC Vaccination Centre. Lever shared the news on his Twitter account along with a picture of him receiving the jab. "My mother & I took the vaccine yesterday", he wrote.

My mother & I took the vaccine yesterday ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ pic.twitter.com/kNJJWWIe6B — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) March 7, 2021

(With PTI Inputs)

