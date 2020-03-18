Coronavirus Scare: Pallavi Joshi's IAmBuddha Productions Suspends Administrative And Production Work Because Of Coronavirus

Filmmaker Pallavi Joshi shared a statement and announced that the company has suspended all the work keeping in mind the safety of their workers. Says actor-producer Pallavi Joshi “We are in the 3rd week of Covid 19 virus spread in India. This week and the next are the most crucial for us to beat this virus. For that to happen we need to practice social distancing and if possible self-isolationa. It may sound extreme but it’s just a matter of 7 days and India comes out victorious having shown the world the correct way to overcome the pandemic."

She further added, "I would urge all of you to please follow the government. directives. Do not come to the office unless it’s imperative. Please stay at home. We will be in touch over the phone. Work can continue without all of being in the same room. Look after yourselves, avoid unnecessary people at home, and that includes Swiggy and Zomato delivery guys. Pls cook at home and stay healthy.”

The actor-filmmaker Pallavi Joshi was gearing up to start the shoot of his highly-anticipated next, 'The Kashmir Files' - an unreported story of the most tragic and gut-wrenching genocide of Kashmiris. The filmmaker believes 'The Kashmir Files' is a small step towards letting the world, especially his countrymen; know about the state of the plight of Kashmiris.

On the work front, Pallavi will be seen in her 'Bharat Ki Baat' web series and her IAmBuddha Productions upcoming movie featuring Anupam Kher in a pivotal role, 'The Kashmir Files' is slated to release on the auspicious occasion of India's 73rd Independence anniversary in 2020.

Coronavirus outbreak has affected work in several sectors and has led to the suspension of several film and TV projects. The virus, first detected in China's Wuhan, has infected over 1.63 lakh people in 100-plus countries around the world, claiming over 6,000 lives. In India, over 110 cases of Coronavirus have been detected so far.