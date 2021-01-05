January 05, 2021
Corona
Cops Take Swift Action, Restore Amisha Patel’s Instagram Account Hours After It Was Hacked

‘A hacker blocked Amisha Patels’ account and deleted the contents. However, we contacted Instagram and got them to reactivate her account,’ an official said

05 January 2021
Actor Amisha Patel
PTI
Also read

Maharashtra Cyber on Tuesday recovered the Instagram account of actor Amisha Patel after it was hacked, an official said.

The actor had informed police that she had received a message purportedly from Instagram about a copyright violation and when she clicked on the link embedded in the message to clarify matters, she was directed to a fake site after which she lost control of her account, the official said.

"She filed a complaint with us on Monday. The hacker had blocked the account and deleted the contents. However, we contacted Instagram and got them to reactivate the account with all its contents intact," he said.

"The phishing link was sent from a Netherlands URL while the IP address has been located to Turkey. Actor Sharad Kelkar also lost control over his account in the same manner and efforts are on to recover it," he added.

