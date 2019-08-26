Coolie No 1: Sara Ali Khan And Varun Dhawan Ace the Twinning Game As They Pose With Choreographer Ganesh Acharya

Recently, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan had flagged off the shooting for David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake in Bangkok, Thailand. Varun’s mother had given the muhurat shot and photos from the shoot were shared by Varun on his Instagram account. Varun even shared a video introducing himself as Kuwar Mahinder Pratap. Now, the two Coolie No 1 remake leads are back in the city and have been heading to dance rehearsal together. Sara and Varun are gearing up for the song sequences in the film.

Today, Varun took to Instagram to share a cute photo from the rehearsals. In the photo, we can see Varun striking a cool pose with choreographer, Ganesh Acharya. The Street Dancer 3 actor can be seen clad in a yellow tee with navy blue track pants while the Simmba star can be seen twinning in a yellow crop top and black track pants. In between the two, Ganesh can be seen pointing at the two. Varun and Sara can be seen doing ‘namaste’ in the photo and looked quite endearing.

Interestingly, Ganesh Acharya had choreographed Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer back in 1995 and now, he will be seen doing the same for the remake as well with Sara and Varun.

