Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Chiranjeevi Kickstarts Shoot Of KS Ravindra’s Film, Releases First Poster

The film will be the megastar’s 154th film and his first collaboration with KS Ravindra.

Actor Chiranjeevi's next film will be directed by Bobby.

2021-11-06T18:49:41+05:30
Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 6:49 pm

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi started the shoot of his film with a mahurat ceremony in Hyderabad today (November 6). The film will directed by KS Ravindra aka Bobby, who is a self-acclaimed fan of the actor.

K Raghavendra Rao, VV Vinayak, Puri Jagannadh, Koratala Siva, Charmme, Harish Shankar, Shiva Nirvana, Buchi Babu, BVS Ravi and Naga Babu have graced the event as guests.

As part of this ceremony Koratala Siva, Harish Shankar, Meher Ramesh, Buchi Babu and Shiva Nirvana handed over the film’s script to the makers. VV Vinayak sounded the clap board for first shot, while filmmaker Puri Jagannadh switched on the camera. K Raghevendra Rao did honorary direction for the muhurtham shot.

The makers of the film also released an exciting poster of film, giving fans a glimpse of how the superstar’s look is going to be like. Fans gave exciting reactions on social media with Chiranjeevi’s rugged and massy look in the poster.

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad is on board for the film’s music. While story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned screenplay. The writing department also include Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

Chiranjeevi Hyderabad Art & Entertainment
