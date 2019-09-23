Monday, 23 September 2019
Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Chandan Roy Sanyal Comes Together With Nandita Das

Chandan Roy Sanyal Comes Together With Nandita Das

Chandan Roy Sanyal collaborates with Nandita Das for an Anti-Fairness campaign!

Outlook Web Bureau 23 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Chandan Roy Sanyal Comes Together With Nandita Das
Chandan Roy Sanyal Comes Together With Nandita Das
outlookindia.com
2019-09-23T12:29:31+0530

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal who has worked with some of the most acclaimed directors of the industry like Vishal Bharadwaj, Imtiyaz Ali in the past, is now collaborating with director Nandita Das for an anti fairness campaign.

The campaign is in a music video format with various segments. Chandan will be seen playing a photographer in one of the segments alongside actors Radhika Apte, Ali Fazal and Shashank Arora.

Other segments include acclaimed actors like Shweta Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Priyanka Bose, Tilotima Shome, Zoya Hussain and many more. 

Says Chandan, "I have always wanted to work with Nandita and this was an opportunity I would not have missed. The campaign is very interesting and completely matches my ideologies. I hope this spreads the word."

 

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nandita Das India Arts & Entertainment
Next Story : Kirti Kulhari On A Roll!
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Arts & Entertainment
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement