Chandan Roy Sanyal Comes Together With Nandita Das

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal who has worked with some of the most acclaimed directors of the industry like Vishal Bharadwaj, Imtiyaz Ali in the past, is now collaborating with director Nandita Das for an anti fairness campaign.

The campaign is in a music video format with various segments. Chandan will be seen playing a photographer in one of the segments alongside actors Radhika Apte, Ali Fazal and Shashank Arora.

Other segments include acclaimed actors like Shweta Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Priyanka Bose, Tilotima Shome, Zoya Hussain and many more.

Says Chandan, "I have always wanted to work with Nandita and this was an opportunity I would not have missed. The campaign is very interesting and completely matches my ideologies. I hope this spreads the word."