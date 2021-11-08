Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Chaitanya, Nagarjuna Reach Mysore For Next Schedule Of 'Bangarraju'

'Bangarraju' is the sequel to 2016 Telugu drama film 'Sogade Chinni Nayana', directed by Kalyan Krishna Kursala.

Chaitanya, Nagarjuna Reach Mysore For Next Schedule Of 'Bangarraju'
Actor Naga Chaitanya with father Akkineni Nagarjuna. | Instagram

Chaitanya, Nagarjuna Reach Mysore For Next Schedule Of 'Bangarraju'
2021-11-08T22:18:08+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 10:18 pm

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Akkineni Nagarjuna left for Mysore on Monday, to shoot for the next schedule of their upcoming film 'Bangarrajau'. The shoot will begin from Tuesday.

'Bangarraju' is the sequel of 2016 blockbuster film 'Sogade Chinni Nayana', which was directed by the same director Kalyan Krishna Kursala. The sequel also stars

The film’s new shooting schedule commences from Tuesday in Mysore where some important scenes will be canned with the entire cast taking part in it. The team already landed in Mysore today in a special charted flight.

Akkineni Nagarjuna with actor Kalyan Krishna Kursala.

The film is much-awaited by the audience as the first look and posters of the father-son duo are working together for the second time after 2014 film 'Manam'.

The makers will also release the first track of the film 'Laddunda' on Tuesday. The film's music is scored by Anup Rubens. Satyanand has penned screenplay, while Yuvaraj handles the cinematography.

While actress Ramya Krishna was part of the prequel as well, she will be joined by Krithi Shetty as the leading lady. Zee Studios is co-producing the project with Nagarjuna.

Other members of the cast include Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Jhansi.

