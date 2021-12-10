Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt And Anushka Sharma And Other Bollywood Celebrities Wish Vicky-Katrina On Their Wedding

Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone were amongst many others who wished actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif after the couple tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan amidst tight security.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Harrdy Sandhu congratulated the couple on Vicky Kaushal’s post.

Vicky Kaushal's little brother, Sunny Kaushal, posted the sweetest wish for the newly married couple. In an Instagram note, Sunny Kaushal welcomed parjaiji Kaif to their family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

Anushka Sharma's message for the newlyweds revealed that they are indeed moving into the same building as hers. She penned a heartfelt message on her Instagram story.

Deepika Padukone congratulated newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal 'loyalty'. Among others, from Malaika Arora to Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani to Kareena Kapoor wished Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal a happy married life.

Karan Johar also joined the bandwagon and shared a picture of the newlyweds from the wedding ceremony. Fans quickly took to the comments section of his post to call him the 'matchmaker' between the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Samantha, Tiger Shroff and several other celebrities took to their comments section on Instagram to congratulate them.

However, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's heartfelt wish for friend Katrina Kaif stands out. Arpita Khan and her brother were not seen at the wedding, but she took to Instagram stories to wish Kaif through a warm message.

On December 9, actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, amid tight security. The first photos from their wedding have been released. He donned a sherwani and she wore a pink lehenga. Celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Gurdas Maan, Malavika Mohanan, Sharvari Wagh, Radhika Madan, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, and others were among those who attended. Salman Khan, Katrina's close friend, and his family, however, did not attend the wedding. For the 'Da-Bangg' tour, he flew to Riyadh.