Cannes Film Festival 2021 Pushed To July 2021 Due To Covid-19

In light of the global health situation due to Covid-19, Cannes Film Festival this year has been postponed to July 2021.

The festival has been pushed by two months to accommodate the restrictions presented by the global pandemic, the festival's organisers said in a statement.

"As announced last autumn, the Festival de Cannes reserved the right to change its dates depending on how the global health situation developed," Cannes said in the statement.

"Initially scheduled from May 11 to 22, 2021, the festival will therefore now take place from July 6 to 17, 2021," it added.

The announcement comes after days of speculation that the festival might be postponed as cases continue to surge across Europe.

Last year’s edition was cancelled due to the pandemic and replaced by a low-key event in October, showcasing short films but without the A-list movie stars, directors and producers.

