Bollywood Real-Life Love Stories That Must Be Made Into Films

Bollywood is famed for its romance and love stories, both on and off-screen. There's no going back once you've been bitten by the Bollywood bug since your life will be filled with romance, drama, and more romance. Some of your favourite Bollywood celebs have been a part of some of history's most beautiful love tales, which are just as great as any other fictitious Bollywood film's screenplay.

As we celebrate love, here are some of the real-life couples from Bollywood whose love story should be turned into a mega Bollywood movie:

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

This epic love tale started in 1984 when actor Shah Rukh Khan was still in school and met his wife Gauri Khan (née Chhibber) at a party thrown by a mutual acquaintance. Gauri Khan took Shah Rukh Khan completely by surprise and he swore to marry her. She waved him off when he invited her to dance with him, claiming she had a boyfriend. Khan continued courting her despite the fact that the "boyfriend" was as fictitious as unicorns.

Soon after, Gauri Khan fell hard and fast for Shah Rukh Khan, and SRK got possessive of her. He wouldn't even allow her to chat with other boys or leave her hair open. Gauri Khan became fed up with this and planned to go away to Mumbai with her pals without telling him. Once she left for Mumbai, then he realised how much he cared for her and borrowed Rs 10,000 from his mother to travel to Mumbai to search for her. When he arrived in Mumbai, he sought her everywhere but couldn't find her. When he couldn't find her, he slept on the street.

They both then accidentally met on a beach and realised they couldn't live without each other the moment they lay eyes on one other. They agreed to marry, but the reality of their love hit them sooner than they expected. Because of Shah Rukh Khan's Muslim beliefs, Gauri Khan's father did not approve of their relationship. When Shah Rukh Khan met her father, he feigned to be a Hindu. Gauri Khan's parents quickly agreed, and the rest, as they say, is history!

Ajay Devgn-Kajol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

If the love tale of this pair proves anything, it's that opposites do attract. Actor Ajay Devgn is renowned for being a quiet introvert, whereas actress Kajol is known for being a super chatty live fire. During the filming of 'Hulchul' in 1995, the two fell in love. Their friendship grew into a solid connection, and they each played an important role in each other's lives! Kajol also mentioned that she had followed Ajay Devgn's advice regarding a different relationship.

Theirs was never a traditional relationship. It took a long time for them to become friends, much less fall in love. They despised one other and, not long after, began to see each other as a friend and soon fell in love. Kajol and Ajay Devgn never informed each other they loved one other, and there was no proposal either. What started as a friendship turned into one of our favourite love stories.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput's love story is another fairytale love story that has revived our trust in love. Mira Rajput grew up watching Shahid Kapoor in films and has always admired him. He was, however, a little older and had a reputation for being a spoiled ladies' man.

When they met in a spiritual center, fate hit them both, and there was no turning back. Their spiritual teacher approved their match, but Mira Rajput began to have reservations. She began to worry how she'd fit into Shahid Kapoor's world, given his age, playboy image, and the terrifying glamour world. Mira Rajput found a rescuer in the shape of her sister, who advised her to consider the benefits rather than the drawbacks, and at the age of 20, she chose to take this major step.

Shahid Kapoor had always been in love with her, and the 14-year age gap didn't seem to bother him. The two are now widely seen as one of the cutest pairs who have been madly in love with each other.

Rajesh Khanna-Dimple Kapadia

It is widely known that actress Dimple Kapadia married actor Rajesh Khanna, who was 15 years her senior when she was only 16 years old. Rajesh Khanna was a major celebrity with a large fan following, and Dimple Kapadia was one of them. Dimple Kapadia, like many other young girls at the time, fantasised about marrying the actor as a child, and she was undeniably wooed by his stature.

Khanna had once told his buddies that he fell in love with a girl he rescued from drowning in the water. When asked about it, he explained that when you're in love, even a tiny glass of water seems like a wave.

However, Dimple Kapadia chose to leave Rajesh Khanna after 11 years of marriage due to his other alleged affairs. Rajesh Khanna had stated that he has always loved his wife, even after their divorce. During his final days, Dimple Kapadia remained by his side. After his death, she was inconsolable. Their love and hate relationship is something that would make for a great story for the big screen.

Masoor Ali Khan Pataudi-Sharmila Tagore

Actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had a remarkable marriage that brought together not just two loves, but also two religions and two fraternities. Before meeting Sharmila Tagore, Mansoor Ali Khan acknowledged having never seen any of her films. He met her at a friend's house and was instantly charmed.

He was unstoppable when Sharmila Tagore contacted him to congratulate him on his double century against England. It's even been stated that he bought her a refrigerator to woo her, but it was a bunch of flowers that did the trick. Their acquaintances saw how the two stayed inseparable after only two weeks of meeting and would follow each other everywhere. Mansoor Ali Khan also paid her a visit in Paris while she was filming 'An Evening In Paris', which was well publicised. They were quite impulsive in their relationship, and she once went to Ahmedabad with him on the spur of the moment, without any clothing or luggage.

Because of their religions, their parents were opposed, but Mansoor Ali Khan just went to his mother and told her that Sharmila Tagore and he were getting married, much to Sharmila Tagore's delight. Sharmila Tagore's parents eventually agreed, and she became Ayesha Sultana after converting to Islam. Pataudi died in 2011 and their tale of romance is alive for generations to hear about.

Kamal Amrohi-Meena Kumari

Actress Meena Kumari fell in love with filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, the director of her film 'Daera', who was 15 years her senior. He was already married at the time, but he fell in love with her as deeply as she did, and they married in 1952. Because Meena Kumari was not a Syed, Kamal Amrohi didn't want any children with her, but they raised his son from a previous marriage together.

Their marriage hit a snag when their opposing personalities caused a slew of disagreements. They divorced in 1964 after they separated in 1960. Meena Kumar was devastated by this and slipped into deep despair and depression. She became an alcoholic, which was prompted by her divorce, as it is widely known.

They remarried, but it didn't last long. Meena Kumari's drinking took its toll on her health, and she died at the age of 40 in 1972 from complications connected to liver cirrhosis. "My last wish is to die in your arms," she had said to Amrohi who was by her side even during her last days. Their love story, even though it's less popular, is pure gold and can make for a great film in itself.

Sunil Dutt-Nargis

When actor Sunil Dutt first met actress Nargis at a movie premiere, it was love at first sight for him. She was a well-known actress who was at the peak of her career, whereas Sunil Dutt was just getting started. However, their love story began on the set of 'Mother India'.

One of Nargis' greatest performances, as well as Sunil Dutt's breakout performance, is 'Mother India'. Sunil Dutt was attempting to seduce Nargis, who was still hurting from her broken engagement with actor Raj Kapoor. The turning point in their relationship came when a fire broke out on the sets of 'Mother India', and Sunil Dutt risked his life to save the helpless Nargis.

Nargis was a wonderful person with a big heart, and they became fast friends after the tragedy. Nargis once astonished Sunil Dutt by driving his sister to the hospital and sitting with her during surgery. Sunil Dutt was leaving her off at her house one day when he decided to take a risk and propose to her. When he did, he made the decision that if she refused, he would return to his village. But, as it turned out, Nargis did say yes later in front of his sister, and the couple married a few months later.

They were married for 23 years and had three lovely children, Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt, and Priya Dutt when tragedy struck. Nargis died of pancreatic cancer complications at the age of 52 in 1981.

Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu

Actress Saira Banu and actor Dilip Kumar's love story is one of the finest Bollywood fairy tales ever. Since she was 12-years-old, the actress has been profoundly in love with the famous actor. She didn't see herself as just another girl smitten by the star. She was certain of her feelings for him.

Saira Banu also attended the Maratha Mandir cinema hall premiere of 'Mughal-E-Azam' in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the star but was disappointed when the actor was unable to attend. Because of the way he smiled at her when she first met him not long after, she knew she was going to be his wife. She rose to fame quickly, and she was immediately linked to other performers. Actor Rajendra Kumar's friendship with her sparked a scandal and her mother warned her against it. Her mother then acted as cupid for Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar, and the two were married shortly after, despite their 22-year age gap.

Despite their age difference, they have been able to maintain their connection for more than four decades. Granted, they encountered a lot of challenges, but they overcame them all together. Last year, when Dilip Kumar left for his heavenly abode, Banu was distraught and her life came crashing down. Their love story which last so many decades is surely a great story in itself, which can be a great watch for cinegoers.

Guru Dutt-Geeta Dutt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by guru&geeta (@gurugeetadutt)

Actress-singer Geeta Dutt (née Ghosh Roy Chowdhuri) and actor-filmmaker Guru Dutt met while working on a variety of projects together. Guru Dutt was always enamoured with Geeta Dutt's singing, and the two got friends quickly. Geeta Dutt came to his house frequently and grew close to his mother. She'd arrive at their house, open up their harmonium, and begin singing Bengali ghazals. Guru Dutt fell madly in love with her right away, and the two married in 1953.

When Guru Dutt found actress Waheeda Rehman in 1956 and put her in his movie 'CID', things started to go downhill. Soon after, rumours of his affair began to circulate, and Geeta Dutt's marriage was devastated. Guru Dutt was never able to resolve the problem of being in love with two women. He did all he could to improve their marriage, but nothing worked. He was reportedly said to have offered Geeta Dutt the lead part in a major film, but she declined. Dutt's situation worsened when he lost both Geeta Dutt and Waheeda Rehman and tried to commit suicide. Geeta Dutt was saddened deeply when he died after a 3rd suicide attempt. She had a psychological breakdown and was unable to identify her own children as a result. She developed an addiction to alcohol and died of liver cirrhosis. There was so much drama and tragedy in their love story, that it is indeed worth a great watch for movie-going audiences. It would surely make for a great script.