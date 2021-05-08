May 08, 2021
Poshan
Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut Tests Positive For Covid-19, Under Quarantine

Kangana Ranaut made the announcement on her Instagram page on Saturday.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 May 2021
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has tested positive for Covid-19. She made the announcement on her Instagram page on Saturday.

“I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive,” the actress wrote adding that she has quarantined herself.

 
 
 
Sounding optimistic, Ranaut also said that she will “demolish” the virus in her body.

