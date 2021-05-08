Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut Tests Positive For Covid-19, Under Quarantine

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has tested positive for Covid-19. She made the announcement on her Instagram page on Saturday.

“I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive,” the actress wrote adding that she has quarantined herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)



Sounding optimistic, Ranaut also said that she will “demolish” the virus in her body.

