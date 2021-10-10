Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Weekend Ka Vaar 1: Salman Khan Brings Some Troubles For The Housemates

Host Salman Khan is back with the first weekend episode for the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestants. Here’s all that happened.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Weekend Ka Vaar 1: Salman Khan Brings Some Troubles For The Housemates
Salman Khan Talking To Contestants On Weekend Ka Vaar | Instagram

Trending

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Weekend Ka Vaar 1: Salman Khan Brings Some Troubles For The Housemates
outlookindia.com
2021-10-10T11:53:15+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 11:53 am

Finally, this season's first 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode is here. It's time to go back and recall the drama, shouting matches and plotting, and review the contestants' behaviour, from the very first week as the host Salman Khan will discuss the 'Muddas (Issues)' in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. It appears to bring in some serious sankat (troubled) for both 'Gharwasis' and 'Junglewasis'.

The action begins when the tiger of the Bigg Boss jungle, Salman Khan meets the contestants through TV. Under his razor-sharp supervision, the contestants shall be taking on each other in the wild. The episode is about to turn up the entertainment quotient with spectacular moments that will make everyone hold their breaths!

Salman Khan introduces the Akhada of 'Dangal' (Arena of Fight), as the tradition goes in every season where two contestants will be sent to battle in the 'Akhada'. The 'Akhada' rules stay the same, where the contestants have to do tasks in two rounds. The first round is a verbal duel where they debate why they are better than the other to continue their journey in the Bigg Boss house; the second round is three bouts of physical wrestling. Vidhi and Donal are the first housemates to go and take the verbal spat. The two of them give a tough fight, with their dangal appearing to continue even further, as the two end into a heated argument later.

Moving ahead, it's Navratri. The contestants will be seen getting into garba mode to celebrate the festive occasion, as they groove to 'Odhani' and 'Dholi Taro Dhol Baje'! Salman, however, will be on his battle mode as he sets Pratik straight for his reckless behaviour throughout this week. Bollywood's 'controversy queen' Rakhi Sawant will also be joining the party to have fun with the contestants. Rakhi also grabs the opportunity to get Salman to play dandiya with her. To further amp up the entertainment quotient, we will see Yohani, the famous Sri Lankan singer of the viral hit song 'Manike Mage Hithe', making her (Indian) TV debut on ‘Bigg Boss’. Yohani impresses the audience with her melodious voice and even gets the Salman Khan to sing two lines with her.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Salman Khan Mumbai Bigg Boss Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

R Balki's Psychological Thriller ‘Chup’s Motion Poster Released On Guru Dutt’s Death Anniversary

R Balki's Psychological Thriller ‘Chup’s Motion Poster Released On Guru Dutt’s Death Anniversary

Siddharth Clears The Air About His ‘Cheaters Never Prosper’ Tweet Not Being About Ex-Girlfriend Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Top 5 Songs: ‘A Second To Midnight’ By Kylie Minogue And ‘Fearless’ Ft Ikka By Karma

Florina Gogoi Wins ‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’

Rajesh Pratap Singh Takes Sustainable Fashion To Another Level At The FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week

Twitterati Including Rakul Preet Singh Send Support To Samantha Prabhu Post Split With Naga Chaitanya

Indian Origin Actor Anupam Tripathi Reflects On ‘Squid Game’s Success: ‘It Was Not Expected’

Watch: Vicky Kaushal Blushes Embarrassingly After Kapil Sharma Jokes About Link-Up Rumours With Katrina Kaif

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Hansal Mehta on ‘Scam 1992’s One-Year Anniversary: Success Means A Chance To Tell Other Stories

Hansal Mehta on ‘Scam 1992’s One-Year Anniversary: Success Means A Chance To Tell Other Stories

Byju's Pulls Down Shah Rukh Khan's Ads After Aryan Khan's Arrest

Byju's Pulls Down Shah Rukh Khan's Ads After Aryan Khan's Arrest

Book Review | All India Radio And The Birth Of A Nation

Book Review | All India Radio And The Birth Of A Nation

Sidharth Shukla Wins Best Actor for 'Broken But Beautiful 3'

Sidharth Shukla Wins Best Actor for 'Broken But Beautiful 3'

Read More from Outlook

Coal Crisis: Rise In International Prices Create Shortage, Says Union Coal Minister

Coal Crisis: Rise In International Prices Create Shortage, Says Union Coal Minister

Outlook Business Team / The international price of imported coal has increased like anything all of a sudden, with the power plants that used imported coals stopped electricity generation.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Outlook Web Desk / Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy CM KP Maurya's visit last Sunday.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20, Live: Renuka Singh Strikes Early For India

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20, Live: Renuka Singh Strikes Early For India

Outlook Web Bureau / Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs IND third T20 here. Australian women won the second T20 and the first was rained off.

India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Standoff Today

India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Standoff Today

Outlook Web Desk / The talks are scheduled to start at 10:30 AM at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Advertisement