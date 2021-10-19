Advertisement
‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates: Shocking Mid-Week Double Eviction Leaves Contestants Aghast

In a shocking move, ‘Bigg Boss’ evicts two contestants in the middle of the week. Here’s all that happened.

Bigg Boss 15 Written Updates | Instagram

Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 6:25 pm

Host Salman Khan had rightfully said that surviving this year in the ‘Bigg Boss’ jungle will be tough. The audience will now witness the father of all twists that will prove exactly Khan's prediction. ‘Bigg Boss’ has been noting a contestant' behaviour and has now decided to punish them severely to set them straight like never before.

As the housemates chill and have fun the entire day, ‘Bigg Boss’ makes an announcement that hits them like a truck. The house has observed that the contenders haven't been following the rules and are not taking the show seriously. As a result, they have been ordered to enter the jungle and become a 'junglewasi'. Everyone is shocked by this punishment and start pointing fingers at each other.

But even before they could figure out what happened, they are hit by another twist. Nishant Bhat, the recently chosen captain, has to come up with eight names who will not be safe in the coming eviction rounds. Not only that, the entire group has to nominate two names who haven't made any contributions to the game. These two contestants will have to bid farewell to their ‘Bigg Boss’ journey and dreams.

Mid-week eviction hits the contestants hard, that too not one, but two contestants.

Salman Khan Mumbai Bigg Boss
