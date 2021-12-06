Bhumika Chawla: Celebrities Should Raise Their Voice For Causes That Make A Difference

Actress Bhumika Chawla may have been away from films for some time, but the actress has been quietly doing her bit for the people in need. She supports organisations and also works on her own to help underprivileged children, old age people, animals, and victims of domestic violence, bullying, and ragging.

“I feel very strongly for all the things that I do. It pains me to see kids and teenagers being bullied or ragged beyond a point. As human beings, we all must imbibe the virtue of kindness,” says the actress, who is popular for doing films in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Some of her popular works include ‘Kushi’, ‘Okkadu’, ‘Tere Naam’, ‘Gandhi, My Father’, ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘MCA’, ‘U-Turn’, and many others.

Chawla agrees that whenever a celebrity supports a cause, it gets way more attention. “That is the reason why I think known personalities should raise their voice for certain subjects and causes that can make a difference, bring about a positive change. Supporting a cause, while it may be done in the eyes of the public or in your own quiet ways, not only gives one personal satisfaction but also helps one understand the meaning of one’s life. To be able to make a minute difference in this huge world is a big thing,” she adds.

During the pandemic, especially amid the situation last year, everyone went through a tough time. In such situations, Chawla tries to help many people and does not really enjoy talking about the social causes she has been involved in.

“If my experience and contribution can help, inspire someone that would be great. Financially, I deposited money to my makeup and hair teams, help, some film assistant directors and others, who didn’t have work at that time. My father organised food packs along with the Gurdwara to provide at least one meal a day to as many people as we could. I also tried to be of some help by listening to those who were going through a difficult time emotionally and mentally. I feel when we earn we must always share a part of it. Also, giving time is something which people must practice,” she concludes.