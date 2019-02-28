Bhumi Pednekar Nostalgic: 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' Clocks Four Years

﻿
Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2015 with the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, became nostalgic and emotional as the film completed four years

Outlook Web Bureau 28 February 2019
2019-02-28T13:04:55+0530

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2015 with the film "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", became nostalgic and emotional as the film completed four years on Wednesday.

"Four years and 30 kg ago, my dream came true in the maddest possible way with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'. I'll cherish this film forever," Bhumi tweeted.

The National Award-winning film revolves around a boy named Prem essayed by Ayushmann Khurranna, a school dropout, who hesitantly marries an educated but overweight girl, Sandhya. The couple come closer when they take part in a race, which involves Prem carrying Sandhya on his back.

IANS

 

