Bhumi Pednekar Nostalgic: 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' Clocks Four Years

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2015 with the film "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", became nostalgic and emotional as the film completed four years on Wednesday.

"Four years and 30 kg ago, my dream came true in the maddest possible way with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'. I'll cherish this film forever," Bhumi tweeted.

The National Award-winning film revolves around a boy named Prem essayed by Ayushmann Khurranna, a school dropout, who hesitantly marries an educated but overweight girl, Sandhya. The couple come closer when they take part in a race, which involves Prem carrying Sandhya on his back.

After "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", Bhumi featured in several movies like "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" and "Toilet- Ek Prem Katha". She will next be seen in the forthcoming film "Sonchiriya". Esha has matured as an actor, says Tusshar Kapoor

Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who has worked with actress Esha Deol in several movies like "Kucch To Hai" and "Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa", seems to be in awe of her.

Tusshar on Wednesday took to Twitter to praise Esha for her recently released short film "Cakewalk". "'Cakewalk' says so much about life in just 23 minutes. Esha, as an actor you've matured like wine and Ram Kamal, you have handled this subject like a veteran...," he wrote.

In the film, Esha essays a Bengali character. Talking about the film, Esha earlier said : "I have been to Kolkata many times and I have interacted with Bengali people also. Since the film is about a Bengali character, I attempted to bring in some nuances in Shilpa Sen. Going by my observation, Bengali women are sweet by nature. There is no pretension. They have a certain cuteness."

Esha is currently expecting her second child. Cinema is going in good direction: Plabita Borthakur "Lipstick Under My Burkha" fame actress Plabita Borthakur feels Indian cinema is moving in a good direction.

"People are focussing more on content driven movies. People now know what is a good film and a bad film. Our cinema is going in a good direction. "Earlier films were not made like this. Be it in terms of roles or content, everything has changed now. It's a great phase."

Plabita will next be seen in feature films like "Waah Zindagi" and "Chote Nawaab". She made her debut in Bollywood with a blink and miss role in "PK".

