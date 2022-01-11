Betty White Death Certificate Reveals She Suffered A Stroke Six Days Before Her Death

American actress Betty White died six days before her death on December 31, 1999, from a stroke, according to her death certificate. According to the LA County death certificate acquired Monday by The Associated Press, the beloved Golden Girls and Mary Tyler Moore Show performer died at her home in the Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles on December 25 as the consequence of a cerebrovascular accident, the medical term for a stroke.

As is customary in such circumstances, White's doctor supplied the cause.

She was cremated, and her ashes were transferred to Glenn Kaplan, the man in charge of White's advance health care directive, on Friday.

White's longtime agent and friend, Jeff Witjas, who initially verified her death to the Associated Press, claimed she had been remaining close to her Los Angeles home during the outbreak.

Betty Marion Ludden is White's legal name, according to the paperwork.

She adopted her husband's surname, Allen Ludden, with whom she was married from 1963 until his death in 1981.

TMZ was the first to report on the facts from the death certificate.

White died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday, despite the fact that her comedy talents and up-for-anything charisma made her a television regular for more than 60 years and were honoured by numerous generations of fans.

After her passing, President Joe Biden, Mel Brooks, and many other celebrities and significant politicians paid homage to her.