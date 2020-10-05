October 05, 2020
Corona
'Bell Bottom' Teaser Out, Akshay Kumar Looks Dapper In His Retro-Cool Avatar

The movie will be released in theatres on April 2, 2021.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 October 2020
In the short video, the ‘Baby’ actor can be seen wearing bell-bottom pants and a turtleneck pullover.
The much-awaited teaser of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ is out. Akshay Kumar is looking dapper in his new retro avatar. He will be seen playing a RAW agent. The peppy music and Akshay’s swag gives the trailer an edge.

In the short video, the ‘Baby’ actor can be seen wearing bell-bottom pants and a turtleneck pullover.  Akshay Kumar took to social media to post the trailer.

Take a look:

Pooja Entertainment, the production house which is backing the film, described the teaser with these words on YouTube: "Shot in the highlands of Scotland, Pooja Entertainment's Bell Bottom has Akshay Kumar in the lead playing a RAW agent on the trail of a mystery and the film's retro theme brings back the Eighties."

The movie will be released in theatres on April 2, 2021.

