‘Bell Bottom’ Teaser Out, Akshay Kumar Looks Dapper In His Retro-Cool Avatar

The much-awaited teaser of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ is out. Akshay Kumar is looking dapper in his new retro avatar. He will be seen playing a RAW agent. The peppy music and Akshay’s swag gives the trailer an edge.

In the short video, the ‘Baby’ actor can be seen wearing bell-bottom pants and a turtleneck pullover. Akshay Kumar took to social media to post the trailer.

Take a look:

Pooja Entertainment, the production house which is backing the film, described the teaser with these words on YouTube: "Shot in the highlands of Scotland, Pooja Entertainment's Bell Bottom has Akshay Kumar in the lead playing a RAW agent on the trail of a mystery and the film's retro theme brings back the Eighties."

The movie will be released in theatres on April 2, 2021.

