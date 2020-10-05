‘Bell Bottom’ Teaser Out, Akshay Kumar Looks Dapper In His Retro-Cool Avatar

The much-awaited teaser of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ is out. Akshay Kumar is looking dapper in his new retro avatar. He will be seen playing a RAW agent. The peppy music and Akshay’s swag gives the trailer an edge.
In the short video, the ‘Baby’ actor can be seen wearing bell-bottom pants and a turtleneck pullover. Akshay Kumar took to social media to post the trailer.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Go BellBottom! Here’s a thrilling throwback to the 80s. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ Presenting #BellbottomTeaser . #VashuBhagnani @_vaanikapoor_ @iamhumaq @larabhupathi @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @emmayentertainment @pooja_ent @primevideoin @saregama_official #BellBottom
Pooja Entertainment, the production house which is backing the film, described the teaser with these words on YouTube: "Shot in the highlands of Scotland, Pooja Entertainment's Bell Bottom has Akshay Kumar in the lead playing a RAW agent on the trail of a mystery and the film's retro theme brings back the Eighties."
The movie will be released in theatres on April 2, 2021.
