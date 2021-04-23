'Bandish Bandits' Actor Amit Mistry Dies After Cardiac Arrest

Actor Amit Mistry, who was seen in shows like ‘Tenali Rama’ and films like ‘Kya Kehna’, ‘Ek Chalis Ki Last Local’, ‘99’, ‘Shor In The City’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, ‘Bey Yaar’, ‘A Gentleman’, passed away on Friday morning (April 23) due to heart attack. The actor was also seen in the Amazon Prime Video original series ‘Bandish Bandits’.

The 47-year-old actor was at his residence in Andheri with his mother when he breathed his last around 9.30 AM.

"He woke up, had his breakfast and even exercised before he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was absolutely fit and fine. Amit had no underlining medical condition. It's an absolutely shocking news," the actor's manager Maharshi Desai told PTI.

Mistry is survived by his mother.

The actor was a prominent face in the Gujarati theatre circuit.

His work in Hindi films like "Kya Kehna", "Ek Chalis Ki Last Local" and especially his collaborations with filmmaker Raj-DK including "99", "Shor In The City" and "A Gentleman" got him wider attention.

Mistry also earned acclaim in last year's hit series "Bandish Bandits" playing musician Devendra Rathod.

His TV credits include the popular show "Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen".

Mistry's sudden death shocked his colleagues and industry people.

"Brother Amit, can't believe this that someone so full of life is no more. Keep spreading love the way you used to wherever you are," actor Rajesh Tailang, his co-star in "Bandish Bandits", tweeted.

Singer-actor Swanand Kirkire tweeted, "Amit Mistry? No... This is unbelievable. He was an amazing actor and a real happy soul."

Actor Tisca Chopra also expressed shock.

"Such a lovely guy, totally chill... deepest condolences to the family," she wrote.

Director Hansal Mehta wrote, "This is terrible. Really terrible."

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine